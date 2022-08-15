Pennsylvania fundraiser event crash: Car drives into crowd leaving 1 dead and 17 injured

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, a fundraising event in Pennsylvania was interrupted when a man drove his car through the crowd, killing one person and injuring 17 others. According to authorities, the same person fatally attacked another woman with a hammer in a neighboring borough just after the incident in Berwick.

The injured have been taken to Geisinger Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Geisinger Bloomsburg, and to Berwick hospital.

Around 6:15 pm, the Pennsylvania State Police Department was informed of an attack on a community event that was being held at the Intoxicology Department restaurant on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough in Columbia County. Regarding the investigation, police said:

"These investigations are very active. The Columbia County District Attorney's Office along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the Homicide Incident in Berwick, Columbia County. The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office along with the Troop P Major Case Team are investigating the Homicide that occured in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County."

In a press release on Sunday, August 14, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the identity of the suspect as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a resident of Nescopeck in Luzerne County. Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer arraigned him on two counts of Open Criminal Homicide. Reyes was denied bail and incarcerated at the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

The police have not yet released any information about the victims. According to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese, the victim killed by Reyes' car in Berwick was a 50-year-old Wilkes-Barre woman.

Pennsylvania towns hit with tragedies as a Nescopeck man killed two women just one week after a deadly house fire which left 10 dead

Nescopeck, a town in Pennsylvania, was hit with a shocking tragedy when ten members of the same family died in a deadly house fire on August 5. A week later, the community came together for a fundraiser dedicated to the ravaged family at a restaurant in Berwick. The day, however, ended in bloodshed as a man rammed his car into the crowd outside the restaurant, killing one and injuring 17 others.

The same man is also charged with the murder of another woman in Nescopeck. It is not yet known if these attacks are connected to the Nescopeck fire.

A house fire in the early hours of August 5 burned down a Nescopeck residence to the ground, killing seven adults and three children. The victims all belonged to the family of a responding firefighter who lost his children to the blaze. The criminal investigation has been labeled as 'complex' by the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

