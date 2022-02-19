How old is Jo Chan? Top Chef contestant once featured on local news channel

A brand new season of Bravo’s Top Chef is on the way, with 15 incredible chefs who are set to compete in the culinary show. All set to impress the judges, Jo Chan is one of the contestants who is an executive chef from Austin, Texas.

Born in Palmdale, California, Chan celebrates her birthday on July 31, and as per her Instagram post from last year, she is currently 32-year-old. The talented chef has worked with multiple culinary experts and has cooked in many of the finest kitchens.

She was once featured in a cooking segment in Austin’s local news channel, FOX Austin. A picture on Chan’s Instagram stars her preparing a dish while two anchors stand beside her.

Another post features the chef on a different news channel, TV4. Her experience on camera will prove to be a significant advantage for her Top Chef journey.

Jo Chan’s personal and professional life explored

In her social media post, Chan proposed to her girlfriend last year in May. In the picture, she is down on one knee with a ring. The proposal occurred when Chan, her partner, and her family went to a local vineyard.

Chan’s bio on Bravo’s site mentioned her fiancée. It read:

“She [Chan] lives with her beautiful fiancée, who is an English professor at Texas State University, and their two perfect dogs, Blue and Luna.”

As for her professional journey, Chan is a San Diego State University alum who also studied at the San Diego Culinary Institute. She began her culinary career in 2012 at Nobu Fifty-Seven in New York City.

Chan later worked for Jonathan Waxman at Barbuto and Justin Smillie before becoming the traveling executive chef at Scandinavia for James Beard winner Marcus Samuelsson.

Chan finally settled for Austin in 2018 at Eberly as an executive chef. Her bio mentions her upcoming plans. It states:

“She has found a strong community in this city and hopes to deepen her roots here in the coming years. Her new project will combine her love of Italian food with Austin’s unique appetite for high-quality ingredients served in a casual setting.”

When will Chan be featured in Top Chef Season 19?

Along with 14 contestants, Chan will appear on Top Chef Season 19 to showcase their culinary skills. They will compete for the $250,000 grand prize and Top Chef America title.

This season's judges include Padma Lakshmi (the host), Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio. Several guest judges will also grace the cooking show, including Wylie Dufresne, Bricia Lopez, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Carlotta Flores, Daniel Boulud, Alexander Smalls, and Hunter Lewis.

Season 19 is set to premiere Thursday, March 3 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar