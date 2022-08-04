How old is Lawsy? Rapper's age controversy explored 

Rapper Lawsy sent the internet into a frenzy on August 2, after claiming that he is 27 years old. The singer, who gained immense traction online after releasing an original song titled, Please Me, was largely considered to be a rising teenage star by netizens.

Lawsy spoke to Our Generation Music host Hakeem Rowe during an interview on Tuesday, where they discussed his musical journey and addressed speculations about his age. The first question that Rowe sprung on the TikTok star was about his age. In response, Lawsy said, “I’m 27.”

The journalist did not believe this and asked him to show his ID as proof. Although the rapper declined to do so, he went on to assure the host that he was indeed 27 years old. He also stated that he was unaware of the year that he graduated from high school and added that he had no idea when his high school reunion would be held.

When the host pointed out that Lawsy looked like he was 14, the latter said:

“14 is crazy.”

Why is Lawsy’s age a topic of debate?

Up until the interview, several fans of the social media personality and rapper were under the impression that he was a teenager as he seemingly confirmed the same in his previous songs. For instance, the lyrics for his song F**k Not Fight read:

“She says I’m too young so it’s a secret.”

In another one of his tracks, named Partner in Crime, he sang:

“Fake ID in the club, baby.”

The North Carolina rapper was rumored to be 14 years old when a number of TikTok users alleged that he currently attends high school with them, which places him anywhere between 14 and 18 years of age.

Comments under OGM's official Instagram post also seem to be divided on the matter, with some saying that he does attend high school whereas others confirming that he is a freshman.

Who is Lawsy?

The TikTok content creator and rapper made a debut on the video sharing platform in December 2021. A year later, he released his own song, Please Me, which went on to garner over a million views in less than a week.

With the release of his song Hotel, he continued to grow his online follower-base. In his interview with OGM, he claimed that he was surprised at the traction that the song gained:

“I didn’t know it was gonna go up like that. It blew up a month after it dropped, it only had about 100,000 streams before it went up… It just kept going and at some point, it stopped feeling real. Everywhere I was going I would hear that sh*t.”

Hotel has amassed over 4.5 million Spotify streams and another version of the song has racked up 2.5 million streams. As he continues to acquire a fanbase, his Spotify listeners have soared to a million per month.

The R&B singer is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming album, titled Sexxnb. Details regarding the cover art, number of songs and release date remain unknown as of now.

However, the singer has expressed that he prefers to take his time to create an album as he needs to think about “what’s happened” in his life and translate it into music.

