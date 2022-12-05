How old is Leroy Mapp? Meet the Back in the Groove contestant ahead of season 1 premiere

Hulu will soon premiere its all-new reality TV dating show, titled Back in the Groove. The soon-to-be-released series will feature three older single women in their 40s, trying to find true love by dating men younger than them.

Back in the Groove will be released on Hulu on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT. The series will not be available to watch anywhere else. Viewers with a valid subscription and login credentials can watch the episode once the streaming giant releases it.

The official synopsis of Back in the Groove reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!'"

It continues:

"At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

The show will feature 24 young single men at the Groove Hotel, all trying to win over the three women. One among the 24 singletons appearing on the show is Leroy Mapp. Leroy is a 28-year-old CEO of Gorilla Power and hails from Philadelphia.

Leroy Mapp from Back in the Groove loves to engage in new challenges and experiences

Leroy is among the 24 young men vying for true love on Hulu's Back in the Groove. From the year 2017, Leroy has been the Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Power LLC, a lifestyle brand dedicated to improving wellness worldwide. This is accomplished via music, apparel, and nutritional products.

Leroy's LinkedIn profile reads:

"A very personable and astute individual that enjoys engaging into new challenges and experiences. I work very efficiently with others and believe in conducting oneself in manner that generates a positive and progressive environment."

Leroy is also a fitness enthusiast who was a Group Fitness Instructor at Rumble Boxing from 2018-2020. From 2015-2018 he was also a fitness instructor at Flywheel Sports. Leroy graduated with a degree in Construction Management and Technology from Temple University in 2017.

Leroy has around 4000 followers on his Instagram profile. He often posts images from his workouts or while he's out with his friends. In October 2020, Leroy also released an EP titled For the Life. The album has seven tracks.

If you're curious to know more about Leroy and the other singles from Back in the Groove, don't miss out on the series when it premieres on December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET, only on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes