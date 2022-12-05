Who is Lee Petropoulos from Back in the Groove? Michigan native once featured in David Guetta’s music video

Hulu is all set to premiere its brand new reality TV dating series, titled Back in the Groove. The forthcoming show will introduce its viewers to three single women who are well into their 40s. The series will revolve around these three singletons embarking on a journey to give love a chance once again.

Back in the Groove will premiere on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT on Hulu. Viewers with a valid subscription and login details can watch the episode as soon as it is released.

Among the single men who will be vying for love on the show is Lee Petropoulos, a 27-year-old entrepreneur who hails from Ann Harbor, Michigan. Lee has a Greek background and has appeared in various commercials and music videos.

With little to no time left for Back in the Groove to premiere, here's all you need to know about Lee Petropoulos.

Back in the Groove's Lee Petropoulos appeared in David Guetta's video for the UEFA Euro Cup in 2016

Lee will be one of the men vying for true love in Hulu's Back in the Groove. According to his IMDB profile:

"Lee feels a sense of purpose in bringing joy, hope, and laughter to anybody he crosses paths with in whatever setting of life."

He has just over 3000 followers on his Instagram profile and has appeared in a list of national commercials, print campaigns, shorts films and music videos. Lee also appeared in David Guetta's This One's For You, featuring Zara Larsson. It was the official video for 2016's UEFA Euro Cup.

Apart from that, Lee has also appeared in various other music videos like Demi Lovato's Sorry not Sorry, Arianna Grande's Into You, Kiarra's Gold and many more. Lee has also appeared in Lifetime's movie, My Crazy Ex.

Lee also runs a lot of marathons and is a fitness enthusiast. His most recent marathon was during Thanksgiving this year. He posts a lot of pictures of himself out, with his friends and family.

In brief, about Back in the Groove

Hulu's Back in the Groove will be hosted by famous TV personality, actor, and singer Taye Diggs. Season one of the soon-to-be-released series will include eight episodes. The forthcoming series will feature the three women arriving at the Groove Hotel all ready and eager to give dating one more shot.

Although there are only three single women looking for love, the series will introduce viewers to 24 young singletons who will give it their best shot and try to impress the women.

The official synopsis of Back in the Groove reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!'"

Continuing, it reads:

"At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

If you're curious to know more about Lee and the other singles on the show, stay tuned as Back in the Groove will premiere on December 5 at 12 am ET, only on Hulu.

