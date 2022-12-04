Who is Giuseppe Pizano from Back in the Groove? Aspen native was homeless during his high school days

Back in the Groove is a brand new reality TV dating series that is all set to premiere on Hulu in less than a week. The soon-to-be-released show will introduce viewers to three women who are in their 40s. These women will give love a second chance by dating men who are younger than them. The forthcoming series will premiere on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT on the streaming giant.

Back in the Groove will be hosted by famed TV personality, actor, and singer Taye Diggs and will include eight episodes. The forthcoming series will showcase women who arrive at the Groove Hotel ready to see if they will be able to fall in love with a man younger than them. While there are three women looking for true love, there will be 24 young singletons who will try to impress them.

With ample drama and confrontations, viewers will not have to wait too long before Back in the Groove premieres. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!'"

It continues:

"At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

One of the singletons who will be appearing on Back in the Groove is Giuseppe Pizano, who hails from Aspen. When Giuseppe was in high school, he was homeless after he got into a heated argument with his mother who told him that he wouldn't get anywhere in life.

Giuseppe from Back in the Groove lived on his high school bleachers

Since becoming homeless in high school, Giuseppe has come a long way. In 2017, he gave his first Ted Talk, in which he opened up about his tragic journey through life. He revealed that at the time, he got into a heated argument with his mother and after he got back home the next day from school, he found that his house had been locked and everything from his home was gone.

The Back in the Groove star shared that for the next year, the high school bleachers were his home. He revealed that he used to steal food from 7-eleven and wash his face in the school fountain. He later joined after-school programs to keep himself off the street.

During his Ted Talk he said:

"I consider myself lucky because I had a backpack. And because along the way I found some of the most beautiful, compassionate and courageous people that not only helped me through this time but who have left a lasting impression stamped on my heart.”

He has over 2800 followers on Instagram and is also the CEO of The Dry Amendment. According to his LinkedIn profile,

"The Dry Amendment is a swanky mixology Speakeasy in the heart of NYC."

Giuseppe has an active social media presence and posts a lot of pictures from his modeling gigs and of himself enjoying outings with his friends. If you're curious to know more about Giuseppe, stay tuned as Back in the Groove will premiere on December 5 at 12 am ET only on Hulu.

