How old is Natalie Viscuso? All you need to know as Henry Cavill welcomes first baby with girlfriend

An unnamed source told PEOPLE on January 18, 2025, that Henry Cavill has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. While no details such as the baby's birthdate, s*x, or name have been revealed yet, photos of Cavill and Natalie walking with a baby stroller in Australia, published by The Daily Mail, have garnered significant attention.

According to Famous Birthdays, Natalie Viscuso is 34 years old. The couple made their relationship official via a post on Instagram on the occasion of the actor's birthday, in which Natalie shared a photo of the two playing chess with the caption:

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️"

Talking to Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry Cavill revealed that he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their first child. The actor said:

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,”

Months after the announcement, Cavill took to Instagram on June 16, 2024, wishing his followers 'Happy Father's Day,' asking for tips, and stating he "shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon!" The actor jokingly mentioned that there won't be pillows in his baby's crib but scalpels and glue so "he or she can build Warhammer miniatures."

More details about Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso explored

Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill's girlfriend, is the Vice President at Vertigo Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company founded by Roy Lee. News of her being the company's Vice President broke in May 2022, and she expressed her passion for storytelling in an Instagram post on May 13, 2022. In the post, Natalie stated:

"Genre storytelling has been the beating heart of who I am ever since I was a child. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to translate that passion into a career and to have done so with some of the best in the business,"

A graduate of the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, Natalie was featured in the first season of MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005. Her description on the show noted that she was living in a $5 million house at the age of 15 and "cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris."

While Natalie Viscuso often accompanies Henry Cavill to movie premieres and is collaborating with him on the big-screen adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the couple usually keeps their relationship private. Talking to E! News at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on April 15, 2024, Cavill spoke about his girlfriend and mentioned:

"She came to set a couple of times, but she's always working so hard. She's working L.A. hours—often at Vertigo Entertainment—and when she's not doing that, she's reading for the L.A. hours. I've never known someone to work as hard as her."

Before her role as a Vice President at Vertigo Entertainment, Natalie served as Vice President of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which produced Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes. Natalie Viscuso lost her mother in 2017, and her Instagram features multiple tributes to her late parent.

