How old is Patrice Roberts? Soca star mourns loss of fiance and baby father, Ricardo Drue

Well-known Soca artist Ricardo Drue passed away on December 12, 2023, at the age of 38. He was engaged to another popular soca star Patrice Roberts and they had a daughter, who is seven years old as of 2023. According to Famous Birthdays, 37-year-old Patrice is famous for her single The Islands which was featured in the Ministry of Tourism's commercials.

Ricardo Drue was found to be unconscious and required hospitalization at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, according to USA Today. He supposedly passed away while receiving treatment. Official information about Ricardo's hospital stay and health problems is still pending.

Ricardo's death was also confirmed on his official Instagram page with a statement where they thanked everyone for a "massive outpouring of love and condolences." It further stated:

"It is evident that Ricardo was truly loved and we are consoled knowing that his impact extended worldwide. His sudden passing has left us all shattered and as such we are asking for piracy as we make sense of this devastating loss."

The comments section of the post was also flooded with tributes from Ricardo's followers, who expressed their shock after listening to Drue's death.

Ricardo Drue's fiancée also expresses her grief through a social media post

The news of Ricardo Drue's death left many people in shock, including his fiancée and singer Patrice Roberts. Patrice paid tribute to Ricardo through Instagram with a video where she could be spotted kissing Drue and the caption stated:

"I do anything to hear your voice,,,, wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Roberts has additionally struggled with anxiety for some time and she revealed the same through Facebook last week, writing that she is living with something that could be "tumultuous." She continued:

"I also gеt that somе pеoplе would not undеrstand and may think that it's no big dеal. Living with anxiеty has not bееn еasy for mе, but I havе bееn fighting through it daily."

For now, it remains unknown where and how Ricardo Drue and Patrice Roberts met for the first time. However, according to Caribbean Entertainment Hub, the duo shared an on-and-off relationship over the years and also released a single titled Toxic Love in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Ricardo and Patrice got engaged in July last year after Drue proposed to Roberts during the annual Druesday concert held at Antigua. Before their engagement, Ricardo and Patrice also became the parents of a daughter named Lily back in 2016.

Roberts is famous for her collaboration projects including The Islands, Band of De Year, Dance with Me, Tempa Wine, Wha Ya Know, Mind My Business, and more.

Ricardo Drue gained recognition for his successful musical projects over the years

Ricardo Drue's biography on Trini Jungle Juice states that Ricardo Drue was raised in Trinidad and Tobago. He was initially a member of the musical group Crossovah and started pursuing his solo career in 2010.

His debut album was titled Dreams of My Reality followed by another album titled Mytime. He also released many singles like Vagabond and Professional. He received the title of the Power Soca monarch of Antigua & Barbuda in 2015 and emerged as the second runner-up at the International Groovy Soca Monarch.