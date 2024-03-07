How old is Samwell Tarly? John Bradley Game of Thrones character explored 

John Bradley West, 35, played the character of Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones. The character was born in 280 AC and is 18 years old during the first season.

Also known by his nickname Sam, Samwell is the older brother of Dickon and Talla Tarly, the eldest son of Horn Hill's Lord Randyll Tarly and Lady Melessa Tarly, and Jon Snow's best friend. He eventually takes over as the Grand Master.

One of the most influential noble families in the Reach, House Tarly has sworn allegiance to House Tyrell. Samwell had every right to have become one of the Seven Kingdoms' most powerful lords.

Samwell has a huge moon-shaped face, pale eyes, dark hair, and is extremely obese. At first, Jon Snow calculates Samwell's weight to be 20 stone (127 kg/280 lbs). Samwell loves melodies and music, soft textiles over armour, and books above weaponry.

In addition, he is a frightened craven who fears violence and bloodshed. Despite his awkwardness and insecurity, Sam is perceptive and smart.

Everything to know about Game Of Thrones' John Bradley

Samwell Tarly is a good-hearted man who always wants to do the best for others. Sadly, though, Sam is a coward and an untrained fighter. He has also shown himself to be incapable of performing basic daily duties that the other brothers of the wall perform, like cooking, cleaning, preparing for battle, and keeping watch over the wall.

However, Sam's years of reading have paid off because he is knowledgeable of the wall's past and, in times of danger, his survival instincts make him stronger and far more effective.

Story of Samwell Tarly

As one of Westeros' most accomplished military leaders, Randyll wished for a son to continue his family's tradition and lead House Tarly into combat. To his dismay, his firstborn son was an overweight, well-read lad who had no desire for fighting.

Sam was threatened with death by Randyll, who was embarrassed by his son and wanted to deny him his inheritance (although it's unclear if Randyll would have done this). With his younger brother Dickon as the heir apparent to House Tarly, Sam left for the Wall.

Sam was a virgin when he departed for the Wall, and he feels a little depressed about the fact that his vows prevent him from ever getting married.

John Bradley shares his experience while shooting for the initial episodes of Game Of Thrones

Bradley, along with his co-stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, and a few others, were brand new to the TV industry. During an interview with Cherwell, John Bradley shared how nervous he was while acting in front of the cameras, his experience with the theatrical-centred training didn't come much to help with gaining confidence. John said:

“And the thing that saved all of us, I think, was that it was myself and Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke and Richard Madden and others, who were going on that journey for the first time all together. Kit had done some plays, Emilia had done theatre and a few telly things, but none of us had ever done TV on that scale before.”

Having other cast members, who were also new to Game Of Thrones, and all feeling nervous in their own ways, allowed them to form a much closer and friendly bond with each other.