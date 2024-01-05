How old is Veronica Rodriguez? Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 cast member

According to her IMDb profile, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Veronica Rodriguez is currently 38 years old. Veronica Rodriguez was born on August 11, 1985. She is originally from Miami and her parents hail from Cuba. Her journey on the show was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Following her first marriage to her baby daddy, she had been with Tim Malcolm for more than seven years.

Veronica's presence jeopardized Tim's relationship with Jennifer Tarazona, his new girlfriend, but she has consistently insisted that they are simply close friends who have decided not to take their relationship very seriously.

Following her debut in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, fans of the show were intrigued by 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Veronica Rodriguez and were keen to know everything about her, including her age and the kind of work she does. Veronica forayed into reality television for the first time with Tim Malcolm in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

A look into 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 cast member Veronica Rodriguez's early life and career

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member Veronica's parents were born in Cuba, although she was raised in Miami. In their pursuit of freedom and equality, Veronica's grandparents left their homeland and relocated to the United States.

Veronica is a Hispanic woman of Cuban descent. When she was quite young, she became pregnant, and her traditional family married her off to the man she was dating at the time.

Veronica subsequently relocated to Charlotte for the sake of her spouse, so that he could pursue his legal studies. Veronica may have made a mistake by relocating to a different state after learning that her ex-husband was having an affair.

He even declined to help with the upbringing of their child, Chloe. Finally, Veronica summoned up enough courage to leave her ex-husband and settled down with Tim Malcolm, whom she had earlier met and kissed at a bar.

According to Screen Rant, Tim Malcolm stated on Reddit that Veronica is a professional apart from her appearances on the reality television show. He stated:

"Veronica has a great job, and her net worth is now higher than mine ever was, actually I think Veronica negotiates million-dollar contracts for a living."

According to her LinkedIn profile, since May 2020, Veronica has worked for Equitable as a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager. She creates and conducts business deal negotiations. Veronica used to work at Delhaize America and AMA US and was also the owner of Malcolm Firearms in 2015. Veronica is also involved in sponsored endorsements with brands on Instagram and maintains a Cameo account.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 cast member Veronica Rodriguez's relationship status explored

According to In Touch Weekly, it's obvious that fans want Tim and Veronica to get back together, and the former couple are adamant about not doing so.

Veronica revealed that their former partner, Grant Glaser, is a financial advisor on the April 2021 90 Day Bares All show. However, their romance was short-lived. This was because, in September 2022, Veronica returned to television to introduce Justin Foster in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3. Justin is a father of two and her new beau.