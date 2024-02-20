How old is Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Age explored

For over 50 years, The Young and the Restless has entertained audiences with its intricate tales of rivalries and relationships. At the center of Genoa City's dramatic landscape is Victor Newman, played by veteran actor Eric Braeden.

As the soap opera's story unfolds, viewers often wonder about the age of this iconic character, who has become synonymous with the show's enduring success.

How old is Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless?

Victor Newman made his debut on The Young and the Restless back in 1980, with the intention of featuring in a short-term storyline that would last for only six months. However, due to the depth and complexity of his character, he became a central figure on the show and has been doing so for over four decades.

Despite his integral presence, the soap opera has not explicitly revealed Victor Newman's official age.

According to some information about Newman's backstory, he was sent to an orphanage when he was seven years old in 1954. If we consider the real-time progression of The Young and the Restless, this would make Victor Newman approximately 76 years old.

However, more official sources suggest that the character was born in 1947, which coincides with the timeline when he moved to Genoa City in 1980.

The character's birthdate has been referenced on the show multiple times, with varying dates in March. While an episode in 2012 indicated March 14 as Newman's birthday, his driver's license in previous scenes displayed March 7. Nevertheless, the consistent zodiac sign of Pisces remains intact, emphasizing the character's astrological identity.

Eric Braeden: Portraying Victor Newman Beyond Fictional Years

Eric Braeden, the actor behind the indomitable Victor Newman, has become synonymous with the character's legacy. Born in 1941, Braeden is 82 years old as of October 2023, just a few years senior to Newman's fictional age.

Braeden's remarkable portrayal has earned him eight Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, clinching the prestigious trophy in 1998.

While talking about Victor Newman, Eric Braeden said:

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to do daytime.’ I thought it was too confining. Having done The Young and the Restless for so long, having traveled across the United States, Canada and overseas, I’m no longer arrogant about what people like."

Eric Braeden on leaving The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden, the actor who played Victor Newman in the soap opera The Young and the Restless, has been diagnosed with cancer. However, despite his health challenges, the 82-year-old actor is not planning to retire anytime soon. Braeden is determined to keep portraying his iconic role on the show.

His recent victory over cancer has not dimmed his passion for acting, citing financial considerations and genuine enjoyment of his work as driving forces behind his decision. Grateful for the support received during his health journey, Braeden, pivotal in celebrating the soap's 50th anniversary, remains committed to portraying Victor Newman with the same dedication that has defined his illustrious career.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays at 12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT.

