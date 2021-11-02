How did Pat Martino die? Tributes pour in as jazz guitarist passes away at 77

Popular jazz guitarist Pat Martino passed away on Monday, November 1 at the age of 77. Martino’s manager Joe Donofrio confirmed the news and the public paid tribute on social media as soon as the news broke.

Philadelphia guitarist Kevin Eubanks called him an inspiration and the best guitarist. Center City venue Chris’ Jazz Cafe, where Martino used to play frequently, called him a beloved member of their jazz family. They said that they would miss the music he brought to the club.

Pat Martino is survived by his wife Ayako Asahi. Plans for a memorial have not yet been revealed. However, Joe Donofrio said that a musical celebration based on Martino’s life is being planned in Philadelphia.

Pat Martino’s cause of death explored

The popular artist died as a result of a prolonged illness. His manager said that he had been suffering from a chronic respiratory disorder since 2018. Martino used to breathe with the help of oxygen and did not play guitar after finishing a tour in Italy in 2018.

Back in 1980, Martino suffered a severe seizure as a result of hemorrhaged arteriovenous malformation. This led to amnesia and he could not recollect the knowledge of his career or play his guitar.

Martino said he successfully underwent surgery and decided to emphasize more on the present and future, instead of the past. He again started to learn guitar and eventually became one of the most loved artists of all time.

Career and personal life of Pat Martino

Pat Martino was introduced to jazz by his father, who used to sing in local clubs. He studied guitar and started to play professionally when he was 15.

Martino initially played and recorded with Lloyd Price, Eric Kloss and Will Jackson, and worked with jazz organists like Don Patterson, Joey DeFrancesco, Jack McDuff, Charles Earland, and more.

DownBeat magazine readers’ poll of 2004 named Martino Guitar Player of the Year and his album, East! was reissued by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab on Ultradisc UHR SACD on 2006.

Pat Martino is survived by his wife Ayako Asahi Martino. The two got married after meeting each other in Tokyo in 1995.

