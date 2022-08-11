How rich is Peter Nygard? Fortune explored ahead of Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard documentary

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard made millions before making a reputation as a predator for his notorious activities, including s*x trafficking and r*pe, which essentially aided him in making the big bucks. The upcoming documentary, Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard on Starz, comes nearly two years after his arrest in December 2020 in Winnipeg on the grounds of r*pe and forcible confinement.

It has been alleged that Nygard preyed on women and young girls throughout the United States of America, Canada, and the Bahamas for more than four decades, beginning in the late 1980s. Reports even state that the number of people on the list of victims can easily reach hundreds.

Using his resources and influence, Nygard consistently suppressed women who tried to speak out. The three-part documentary, scheduled to drop on Starz this Friday, August 12, 2022, will expose the disgraced fashion mogul and former head of the multi-million dollar company's decades-long exploitation.

Ahead of the Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard documentary premiere, let's explore Nygard's fortunes.

What is Peter Nygard's current net worth?

Aquarius Solrac @Carlos214Carlos ‍ #Dateline #PeterNygard This Nygard dude is the stuff nightmares are made of. He looks like something straight out of a horror flick! He had to be a friend of Trump This Nygard dude is the stuff nightmares are made of. He looks like something straight out of a horror flick! He had to be a friend of Trump 😵‍💫😳 #Dateline #PeterNygard https://t.co/Z3jvZLmdam

Canadian-Finnish fashion icon Peter Nygard, with a $900 million fortune, made his money as the founder and chairman of the Canadian company Nygard International, which makes women's clothes. As per reports, his net worth was estimated to be $750 million in 2009, making him the 70th-richest Canadian in the whole world. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be $900 million.

How did Nygard make millions of dollars?

Peter Nygard established his own clothing production line called Nygard in 1967, initially producing athletic apparel, until the business grew in the US in 1978. The business, currently known as Nygard International, has its headquarters in the heart of New York City's bustling Times Square.

Media Man @TheWarRoomNZ



Was impregnating minors, making them have abortions & then injecting himself with his own aborted children in an attempt to create his fountain of youth



Peter #Nygard #Canada 's, Jeffrey EpsteinWas impregnating minors, making them have abortions & then injecting himself with his own aborted children in an attempt to create his fountain of youth Peter #Nygard - #Canada's, Jeffrey EpsteinWas impregnating minors, making them have abortions & then injecting himself with his own aborted children in an attempt to create his fountain of youthhttps://t.co/wk99gkIe9Y

As a result of the company's success, it is now a major global player in the women's fashion market, with a yearly revenue of $500 million. Twelve thousand people are employed by Nygard International around the world, and two hundred retail outlets are run by the company in North America alone, with retailers including Dillard's, Walmart, Costco, and more carrying the brand's products.

In addition to making significant financial contributions to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, Peter is a fervent advocate for breast cancer research. He has further helped the Bahamas squad of the Amateur Boxing Federation and has been a part of their Olympic triumph. It is believed he has ten children from eight different mothers.

Discussing the controversy and charges Peter Nygard currently faces

A civil class-action case accusing Nygard of r*pes that supposedly took place at his beachfront estate in the Bahamas was launched against the fashion mogul by ten women in February 2020. He was charged with running a s*x trafficking network and employing friends to enlist underage girls, some less than 16, in his recruitment schemes.

The millionaire has fiercely refuted the charges, stating that they are the product of a hate campaign funded and directed by his Bahamian neighbor, millionaire Louis Bacon. He also claims that they have been engaged in a protracted dispute.

To attend his opulent parties, he would fly in ladies from all around the globe. An investigation by the New York Times revealed that while on the road, he was accompanied by women who called themselves his "paid girlfriends." It was also revealed that Nygard's employees kept a list of more than 700 women who were available for invitations to events on short notice.

Watch Starz's Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard to learn more about the victims who suffered at the millionaire's hands and the crimes committed by the notorious fashion mogul.

