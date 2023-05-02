How to stream 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video? Release date, performers, what to expect, and more details

The Academy of Country Music Awards is one of the biggest events in the country music calendar, and this year's 58th edition is set to be no exception. With a star-studded lineup of performers and nominees, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on May 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. EDT. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host this live broadcast of the event.

How to stream and enjoy the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video: Performers, and what to expect?

The lineup for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Some of the biggest names in country music will take the stage, including Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and many more.

In addition to established stars, the event will also showcase up-and-coming talent. The ACM New Artist of the Year nominees include Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, and Lainey Wilson. These rising stars will undoubtedly make their mark on the night, and you won't want to miss their performances.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards promises to be a night of celebration, as the best in country music are recognized for their achievements. The show will feature a variety of awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year.

The event will also showcase some of the biggest moments in country music from the past year. From breakout hits to emotional ballads, the night will be filled with performances that will leave you cheering and singing along.

If you want to stream the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video, it's easy to do. Simply navigate to the Prime Video homepage and search for the event. You can also find the event by searching for "Academy of Country Music Awards" in the search bar.

Once you've found the event, click on it to start streaming. If you're not already a Prime Video subscriber, you'll need to sign up for a subscription to access the event. You can choose from a variety of subscription options, including monthly and annual plans.

If you have a compatible device, such as a smart TV or streaming device, you can also watch the event on the big screen. Simply download the Prime Video app to your device and start streaming.

In addition to the live broadcast, Prime Video also offers a variety of bonus content related to the event. You can watch interviews with performers, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. This additional content adds to the overall viewing experience and gives fans an inside look at one of country music's biggest nights.

Wrapping Up: Don't miss the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration. With a star-studded lineup of performers, up-and-coming talent, and unforgettable moments, the event promises to be one of the biggest nights in country music.

If you're a country music fan, you won't want to miss the event. With streaming options available on Prime Video, it's easier than ever to tune in and watch the event live. So mark your calendar for May 11, 2023, and get ready for an incredible night of music and entertainment.

