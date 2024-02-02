How did The Challenge Producer Jared March die? Cause of death explained

The January 31, 2024 episode of MTV's The Challenge concluded with a heartfelt tribute to Jared March, one of the show's producers, who passed away at the age of 28 just days before.

As reported by The Llanelli Herald, The Challenge producer lost his life after a prolonged struggle with cancer. Jared March faced a relentless fight against cancer, enduring over two years of battle. He candidly shared his diagnosis in a November 2021 Instagram post.

His post read;

"When I was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in my right leg, my world was rocked. I went from excited to celebrate my 26th birthday to scared to see if I would be alive for my 27th. Cancer is something you hear about but until you hear those words ‘I’m sorry but it’s cancer,’ you have no idea how real it truly is.”

Everything About Jared March Explored

Since the day of his diagnosis, Jared waged a complete and courageous battle, demonstrating to the world what it truly means to fight for survival with grace. This insight was shared in an obituary on Jared's charity website, Team Jmared. It read:

"He fought through countless treatments and surgeries to maximize his time with those he loved. To be clear, Jared never let his cancer diagnosis define him – he lived every day to the fullest.”

Jared March and his wife, Brittany Greene March, exchanged vows on December 30, 2023. The joyful announcement followed on Instagram just one day later. In his message, he mentioned plans for a grand celebration later in 2024. Unfortunately, that anticipated day never arrived.

Jared held the official position of Manager for Development and Original Series at MTV, commencing his role in 2020, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. Jared initiated his professional journey with Viacom, MTV's parent company, starting as an intern and later serving as a production assistant for VH1 and MTV.

Progressing through roles, Jared March transitioned to become an executive assistant at VH1, followed by positions as a Coordinator for Development and Original Series, and a Coordinator for Strategy and Business Development, culminating in his final role.

The Challenge Pays Tribute to Jared March

After Jared's passing, MTV paid tribute to him on the January 31 episode of The Challenge. They stated:

"We dedicate tonight’s episode in loving memory of Jared March – a beloved member of our Challenge family."

Their Instagram post read:

“Jared was an amazing person, incredible friend, loving husband and ultimate champion of The Challenge.”

About JMared Foundation, in brief

In 2021, the New York native established the Team Jmared Foundation with the mission to alleviate the financial strain linked to cancer treatment by assisting patients in covering nonmedical expenses.

Jared, as described in the obituary, embodied strength, kindness, creativity, humor, and love. He possessed an insatiable curiosity, boundless compassion, and unwavering determination, and maintained a joyful, childlike spirit.

Remembered as an exceptional son, brother, husband, grandson, uncle, cousin, friend, and colleague, Jared March left an indelible mark. The statement also highlighted Jared's philanthropic efforts, revealing that his foundation, operating through Memorial Sloan Kettering, has raised over $300,000.

This aid assists patients and their families in addressing nonmedical expenses tied to cancer treatment, covering crucial needs like transportation, lodging, childcare, eldercare, and other essential costs such as rent, mortgages, utilities, and bills.