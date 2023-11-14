After the lengthy struggle with the SAG-AFTRA strike finally concluded, Warner Music is already on its way to making a biopic starring Edith Piaf, the legendary French singer, who they plan to recreate using the help of Artificial Intelligence. Funnily enough, using AI was one of the main reasons for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to new reports, Warner Music has partnered with Piaf's estate for Edith, a 90-minute film set in Paris and New York from the 1920s to the '60s, following the life and achievements of the legendary singer. Moreover, apart from recreating her image and songs through AI, Warner Music will also have a voiceover created by AI using Piaf's own voice.

The film has already promised to "uncover aspects of her life that were previously unknown." Edith is yet to get a release window. It will be interesting to see how long it takes to make this film for Warner Music, especially with the main character being AI-dominated.

What did Warner Music say about the Edith Piaf biopic?

The Edith Piaf biopic is set to be one of the most exciting projects in recent years as Warner Music attempts to recreate a biopic of such a known figure. While announcing the project earlier today, Warner Music said:

"Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life,"

According to the company, a proof of concept has already been created, and Warner Music Entertainment plans to team up with Seriously Happy to develop a feature-length film. For the preliminary stage of the production, AI technology trained on hundreds of Piaf's voice clips and images, some of which are even 80 years old, to get a good grasp on Edith Piaf's voice and texture.

Moreover, AI is also using original recordings of her famous songs, like La Vie en Rose, to enhance her story's authenticity and emotional impact. The idea for the film comes from Julie Veille and Veille and Gilles Marliac, with the latter having written the story.

Veille said in a statement:

"It has been the greatest privilege to work alongside Edith’s estate to help bring her story into the 21st century,...When creating the film, we kept asking ourselves, ‘If Edith were still with us, what messages would she want to convey to the younger generations?’ Her story is one of incredible resilience, of overcoming struggles, and defying social norms to achieve greatness – and one that is as relevant now as it was then. Our goal is to utilize the latest advancements in animation and technology to bring the timeless story to audiences of all ages."

Moreover, Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume, the executors of Edith Piaf’s estate elaborated on this, adding:

"It’s been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith’s voice once again — the technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her. The animation is beautiful and through this film we’ll be able to show the real side of Edith Piaf— her joyful personality, her humor and her unwavering spirit."

More details about Edith will be out soon.