How to watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards? Release date, tickets, performers, nominees, and more details explored

A brand-new edition of the CMT Music Awards is all set to take place on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The one-of-a-kind fan-voted awards show will be co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. The latter will also perform his chart-topping single Thank God along with his wife Katelyn Jae.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on the CBS Television Network from 8-11 pm ET/PT.

As per a Paramount Press Express press release, the CMT Music Awards were introduced as:

"Celebrated for its high-powered, world-premiere, and cross-genre performances, the CMT Music Awards have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville's biggest party to music fans across the globe."

Here's what executive producers John Hamlin, Jason Owen, Margaret Comeaux, and Leslie Fram had to say about the awards show:

"Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards can also be live-streamed or viewed on-demand

Apart from being broadcast on CBS, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will also air on CMT and other Paramount Global networks. Additionally, the show will also be available for live-streaming and for viewing on-demand on Paramount+.

Fans of the show are in for a treat as the CMT network will air the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The show, which is slated to air from 8-11:30 pm ET/PT, will have extra bonus content and an additional 30 minutes of new performances.

2023 CMT Music Awards nominees

Apart from the nominees mentioned below, acclaimed singer-songwriter Shania Twain will be bestowed with the CMT Equal Play Award, which "recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music."

Video of the Year

Blake Shelton - “No Body”

Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “Wait in the truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen - “You Proof”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce - “What He Didn't Do”

Carrie Underwood - “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson - “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris - “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert - “Actin' Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen - “Wasted On You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay - “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A - “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town - “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty - “That's How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band - “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna - “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan - “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter - “Pickup”

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade - “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy - “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent - “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan - “Sounds Like Something I'd Do”

Jackson Dean - “Don't Come Lookin'”

Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith - “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett - “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young - “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress - “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll - “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery - “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

The list of the artists performing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards is as follows:

Lainey Wilson

Cody Johnson

Kelsea Ballerini

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Jelly Roll

Tyler Hubbard

The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker

Wynonna & Ashley McBryde

Nate Smith

Megan Moroney

Lily Rose

Jackson Dean

Chapel Hart

Avery Anna

Carly Pearce & Gwen Stefani

Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards & Morgan Wade

