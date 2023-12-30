How to watch A Very Chicago New Year on NBC 5? All about the year-end special

With the new year almost upon us, NBC Chicago’s upcoming A Very Chicago New Year will double the fun of celebrations. The show will feature exciting parties and incredible venues around Chicago, with viewers getting a chance to win prizes.

Besides the grand celebrations and variety of specials for the audience, A Very Chicago New Year will also feature hosts and performers. Most importantly, a grand midnight fireworks show will be there to ring in the new year.

A Very Chicago New Year begins at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, premiering on NBC Chicago. In addition to the release of the show, here is everything you need to know about the year-end special.

A Very Chicago New Year: Venues, hosts, performers and more

Highland Park will witness a musical celebration by popular musician Billy Corgan and his wife, Chloe Mendel. Along with Corgan, talented jazz musicians from Chicagoland will also performing at A Very Chicago New Year.

Downtown Chicago will feature Marley Sherwood, the Country Music Television host and NBC Chicago anchor Evrod Cassimy at the Palmer House Hilton.

Besides the popular TV hosts and musicians, the reality show Love is Blind will also elevate the celebrations, with Chicago contestants set to join the live on-site broadcast.

In Bridgeport, Cortney Hall, and Matt Rodrigues, the Chicago Today hosts, will broadcast live from the Ramova Theatre. In Lansing, comedian Correy Bell will be hosting at The Rhoyal Bistro Live, which is popular for food and live music.

Following this, NBC 5 will cover the New Year’s festivities and the major highlight of the event, the annual fireworks.

Besides the popular hosts bringing their A-games to A Very Chicago New Year, several powerful musical performances also await the audiences. Indie rock band Mt Joy will be there to cast their musical magic with singer and songwriter Ivan Cornejo, who is a three-time Latin Billboard music award winner.

Viewers at home will also get a chance to double the celebration. They can win $2,024 by playing live Chicago Trivia through an on-screen QR code. Ten special questions need to be answered correctly to win the prize.

Streaming details

By knowing all about A Very Chicago New Year, readers might be anticipating where to watch the show. Besides the cable TV network, NBC Chicago News will also stream the show, along with Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, Google Play, Xumo Play, Local Now and TCLtv++ on December 31, 2023.