How to watch Anyone But You at home? Details explored as movie gets digital release date 

Released in December 2023, Will Gluck’s Anyone But You is a romantic comedy that was not well-received during its theatrical release but has since been recognized as a sleeper hit. The movie, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, was not expected to do well but has until now garnered an impressive $189 million via its worldwide release.

Based on William Shakespeare’s iconic play Much Ado About Nothing, the movie presents a modern retelling of the love story. It has emerged as one of the most successful romcoms of the past few years. In the weeks following its theatrical release in the US, the movie continued to garner fame internationally and has now been given a digital release.

While many movie buffs are bound to have missed Anyone But You, especially considering the lack of hype surrounding the project, they will soon be given another chance. The movie’s digital release is set to kickstart on February 21, meaning fans who have not yet watched Anyone But You can now do so from the comfort of their homes.

Anyone But You digital release: Everything you need to know

The movie's plot revolves around Bea, played by Sidney Sweeney. She initially meets Ben, played by Glenn Powell, in a coffee shop, setting the two up for a lifetime of chance meetings that eventually result in them falling in love. The initial chance meeting takes place in Paris, followed by another one, this time at a wedding in Down Under, Australia, thousands of miles away from where they first met.

The movie delves into the seemingly divine intervention that pushes the two protagonists towards each other despite each dealing with a range of personal issues and failings with respect to past relationships. It offers a refreshing take on a classic tale, and the smart writing means that fans are bound to love the hilarious journey.

Anyone But You will soon be available for digital purchase on various platforms. This includes the likes of Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu, which means that fans now have several ways to watch the movie right from home. The online version of the movie is currently available on Amazon Prime for $19.99, while the Blu-Ray+Digital Release version is available for $24.99.

Furthermore, Sony Pictures has a habit of releasing their new projects on Netflix around four months from their initial release dates. This means that Anyone But You can also be expected to follow suit, even though no announcement has been made thus far. Following suit, the movie should be available on Netflix around April 2024.

However, for now, the only way to watch it from the comfort of home is via its digital release. With a range of platforms currently offering Anyone But You for purchase, fans might simply skip the waiting and make the purchase.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE