How to watch 'Benedetta'? Release date and more

Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta is a highly anticipated, didactic release this winter. The French and Dutch biographical drama film is based loosely on Judith Brown's non-fiction book Immodest Acts: The Life of a L**bian Nun. The film, set in 17th century Italy, explores themes of violence, conviction, religion and history.

MUBI's synopsis for Benedetta reads:

"Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, Benedetta follows a young woman who joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous."

What is 'Benedetta' about?

The plot of Benedetta revolves around Benedetta Carlini, an Italian nun in the abbey of a convent in Tuscany. Based on a true story, the film depicts religion as a tool for political power and a method for controlling women's s**uality. After rescuing a young peasant woman named Bartolomea, Benedetta becomes entangled in a forbidden sapphic affair with her.

But it was her shocking religious visions that took the Church by storm. Venerated and mystical, the nun was eventually arrested and judged for her romantic affair.

When will 'Benedetta' release?

Benedetta is set to release in the United States on 3 December 2021 in theaters and on VOD. It had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Palm d'Or competition.

The French-language independent film also debuted at several film festivals across the world including San Sebastián International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, New York Film Festival and many more.

Where can you watch 'Benedetta'?

Benedetta will be available in theaters from 3 December 2021 in the United States. For those who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their home, the VOD version will be available starting on 21 December 2021.

VOD, or Video-on-Demand, is any content-distribution platform that allows viewers to choose when, how, and where they consume media. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu constitute VOD businesses.

Starring Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, the film also features Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia, Charlotte Rampling, Olivier Rabourdin, and Clotilde Clourau. Benedetta will be available in theaters starting 3 December 2021 and on VOD from 21 December 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul