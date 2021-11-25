5 greatest WWE Superstars born outside the United States

Over the years, WWE has not only seen gifted talent from the United States but from other countries as well.

There have been a host of superstars from neighboring countries like Canada and Mexico - as well as the United Kingdom - who have carved a legacy in this business which is second to none.

With that being said, there have also been wrestlers who were not born in the United States but are Americans who have done equally well in Vince McMahon's promotion.

In this article, we look at five of the greatest WWE superstars born outside the United States:

Honorable Mention : WWE Hall of Famer - Roddy 'Rowdy' Piper

Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the late Roddy Piper was an excellent performer and one of the best heels in WWE history.

A former WWE World Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion, Roddy Piper's rivalry with legends like Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Jack Brico, Hulk Hogan, and Greg Valentine were epic. His promos during Piper's Pit are still iconic.

Fellow legend Ric Flair inducted Piper into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. The former described 'Hot Rod' as "the most gifted entertainer in the history of professional wrestling."

On July 31, 2015, Roddy Piper left the world at 61 due to a heart attack. His death was mourned by both superstars and fans alike.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - Trish Stratus

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Trish Stratus has been one of the most successful female superstars ever in WWE. Her rivalries with peers like Molly Holly, Mickie James and real-life best friend Lita were legendary.

Originally considered just a fitness model, Stratus started out as a manager and was often dismissed as just another pretty face in a long line of WWE divas. At the time, the promotion wasn't that focused on actual, competitive matches for its female performers.

But Stratus helped to change that perception, with her hard work and dedication to constantly improving in the ring.

The seven-time Women's Champion was proclaimed the 'Diva of the Decade' in 2003. Due to her unparalleled athleticism in the ring and her popularity with the WWE universe, Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Apart from wrestling, Trish has also excelled as a fitness coach and fitness model.

