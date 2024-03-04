How to watch the last Curb Your Enthusiasm episode featuring late Richard Lewis? Details explored as show pays tribute

Comedy fans and the overall industry are still reeling from the unfortunate death of 76-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis. Known for a plethora of roles across films and TV series, fans in general were reacquainted with the experienced comedian’s versatility and skills via Larry David’s stellar HBO Max offering.

Currently, in its 12th and final season, Curb Your Enthusiasm has also responded to the death of the show’s long-time star, who has been around since it first aired in October 2000. The latest episode of season 12, the fifth of the season, saw a rather touching tribute for the late actor, who died on February 27 due to what is being described as a "cardiopulmonary arrest." The episode in question was released recently, on March 3, and can be watched on HBO Max currently.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 5 featuring Richard Lewis tribute?

Particularly known for his dark and self deprecating humor, Lewis played a semi-fictionalized version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm and was one of Larry Davis’ best friends on the show. He was shown as a comical, somewhat sensitive old man who has had issues related to debt in the past. Regardless, episode 5 of Season 12 saw Richard Lewis feature heavily and finished with a dedication note that said the following:

“In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 - 2024.”

The showrunners obviously moved rather quickly and added the dedication note following the release of episode 4 on February 25, just two days before the tragic demise. Regardless, the episode can be watched on HBO Max, where it is currently exclusively available in the USA. The dedication note is part of episode 5, which is not the final episode that is set to feature Richard Lewis.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will see a total of 10 episodes, culminating with the series finale. Richard Lewis is expected to heavily feature in the coming episodes as well, and he has continued his recurring role throughout season 12.

The tragic event has also led to tributes pouring in from across the industry for Richard Lewis. His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanked fans via social media for the outpouring of support in this difficult time.

Richard Lewis had already shot for season 12, which is the final iteration of Curb Your Enthusiasm. This means that despite the actor’s unfortunate death, fans will be able to see him in what has turned out to be his final acting credit, at the age of 76. Lewis’ long and stellar career saw him land roles in a range of hits, such as Leaving Las Vegas, Once Upon a Crime, and She’s Funny That Way.

While the dedication note was in itself a simple way of paying tribute to a legendary actor, it also goes to show exactly how much love and respect exists between the major stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm. That is, of course, contrary to how it seems on the show.