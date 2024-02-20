How to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend? Release date, trailer, and more

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is the latest sports documentary series addition to Apple TV+ after The Dynasty: New England Patriots premiere. The upcoming documentary miniseries chronicles the epic journey of the player through different soccer World Cups before finally getting his hands on the elusive trophy.

Lionel Messi has cemented his position as one of the best players to have graced the game. The Argentinian soccer player currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS (a team he joined after winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar).

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will include rare footage and in-depth interviews of Lionel Messi and his teammates, recalling their World Cup journey in 2022 and earlier instances. The documentary miniseries will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 21, 2024.

How many episodes are there in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend? Release date and time across time zones

As per Apple TV+, there are four episodes in the upcoming miniseries. All episodes of Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will premiere on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes in length.

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 The Last Cup February 21, 2024 Episode 2 We Can Dream Again February 21, 2024 Episode 3 The Weight of a Nation February 21, 2024 Episode 4 Redemption February 21, 2024

Where to watch Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ for streaming. This is the second Messi-themed documentary to be released on the platform after the release of Messi Meets America.

The upcoming documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 21, 2024, tentatively at 12 am ET/9 pm PT. The release date and time across different timezones are as follows:

United Kingdom - 5 am BST on February 22, 2024

South Korea - 1 pm KST on February 22, 2024

Brazil - 1 am BRT on February 22, 2024

India - 9:30 am IST on February 22, 2024

Japan - 1 pm JST on February 22, 2024

Australia - 2 pm AEST on February 22, 2024

Only subscribers of Apple TV+ will be able to stream the documentary as it is not available on any other platform, even for renting.

What to expect from Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend?

Lionel Messi is a beloved player with fans from all over the world. When he won the soccer World Cup with Argentina in 2022, he won the ultimate trophy he had been chasing all his career.

His journey to win the World Cup was full of criticism, heartbreak, and hard work. Messi had already won major trophies throughout his career; he won league titles with F.C. Barcelona and PSG F.C., European trophies with Barcelona, and Copa America with Argentina. However, losing a World Cup final with Argentina in 2014 weighed heavy on the player.

The upcoming documentary chronicles the journey across five world cups as Argentina and Lionel Messi finally got their hands on the all-important trophy. The official synopsis of the upcoming documentary miniseries reads,

"Follow the legend's epic journey through five World Cups, culminating in 2022's triumph. As the championship run unfolds, Messi shares some of his most personal reflections-on his national team career and the challenges he's faced."

The documentary features never-seen-before interviews and footage featuring Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, and other players from the Argentina National soccer team.

Stay tuned for the release of Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend on February 21, 2024, on Apple TV+.

