Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend - When, where and how to watch documentary covering Lionel Messi's exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Apple TV have released a stunning trailer for the documentary covering Lionel Messi's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

The much-awaited four-part documentary, featuring behind the scenes footage from Argentina's title-winning campaign in Qatar, will be released on February 21, 2024.

Watch the trailer below:

Expand Tweet

Fans will be able to watch and stream the documentary on Apple TV+. It will be available in over 100 countries on iPhone, iPad, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast on Google TV, as well as other smart TV devices.

Fans can also subscribe to Apple TV using gaming consoles such as Xbox and Playstation. The cost of the subscription is $6.99 in the US and £6.99 in the UK (per month).

The documentary will feature some intriguing interviews with Lionel Messi as well as other players, coaches, and football pundits. English legend Gary Lineker and Messi's Argentina teammates Enzo Fernandez and Emiliano Martinez were featured in the trailer.

Messi's retirement from international football following the 2016 Copa America, his return to international football, and the journey to becoming World Champions have all been covered by the documentary.

Luis Suarez sends defiant message after reuniting with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was recently re-united with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez at MLS club Inter Miami. The Uruguayan striker has joined the club as a free agent after parting ways with Brazilian club Gremio and has started training with the Herons.

Suarez has big targets for his time at Inter Miami, claiming he wants the team to win all four available trophies in 2024. The legendary Liverpool and Barcelona striker recently said (via ESPN):

"The best advice to give to the players is to dream and dream big. To dream that we want to win ... why not dream to win the four titles? It depends on us. We can speak about it, but we have to demonstrate it on the pitch with work, commitment, sacrifice."

Lionel Messi and Suarez shared the pitch 258 times during their time together as Barcelona teammates, combining for 99 goals. They tore apart defenses across Europe and won the European treble in the 2014-15 season.