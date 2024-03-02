How to watch Through My Window? Chronological watch order explained

Through My Window is a Spanish language teen romantic drama trilogy directed by Marçal Forés, based on the novel Through My Window by Ariana Godoy. The first film was released on February 4, 2022, on Netflix, followed by its sequels, Through My Window: Across the Sea, on June 23, 2023, and Through My Window 3: Looking at You, released on February 23, 2024.

The trilogy revolves around two neighbors, Ares and Raquel, who eventually fall in love as they get to know each other. The trilogy received mixed reviews from critics but was received well by audiences who love romance movies, and it was a success on Netflix.

In what order do you watch Through My Window?

The Spanish Romance trilogy has managed to keep the audiences captivated since its first installment, despite the mixed reviews from the critics, as each installment has a fair amount of romance and friendship, ranking them higher than the others. That said, here is the order in which audiences must watch the trilogy.

1. Through My Window

This movie is the first installment in the Spanish romance trilogy. It introduces the male and female protagonists of the romance drama, Ares and Raquel, and sets the foundation for their romance. The movie opens with Raquel, an innocent-seeming girl obsessed with her next-door neighbor, Ares, narrating her life story.

Ares belongs to a wealthy family, Hidalgos, whose lifestyle is entirely different from that of Raquels. They own one of the most influential companies in the country, Alpha 3, and it has three heirs— Artemis, Ares, and Apolo. Raquel knows everything about Ares, as she secretly collects information about him.

As they get to know each other, they gradually fall for one another. The movie is filled with encounters between them, instigating desires and complications that set the foundation of their relationship's full ups and downs.

Towards the end of the movie, despite their deep bond, they become distant. However, enough mixed signals make the movie's ending something near a cliffhanger and set the stage for another installment in the romance trilogy.

2. Through My Window: Across the Sea

This movie is the second installment in the trilogy. It continues Ares and Raquel's love story. They attempt a long-distance relationship. At the end of the story, however, they split up.

This movie features one of the most impactful scenes from the trilogy, where audiences witness the death of a beloved character, Yoshi, who was one of Raquel's closest friends and had a massive crush on her. He dies in a tragic accident, which impacts the story significantly.

3. Through my Window: Looking at You

This movie is the final installment in the trilogy. The film features Raquel's best friend, Daniela, and Raquel's new boyfriend, Gregory, in significant roles. The story continues to tell the tale of Raquel and Ares' Lovestory. The movie concludes with them ending up together in the same apartment, where they won't have to look through the window anymore to see each other.

All three movies in the trilogy are available to stream on Netflix.