Netflix's new Spanish romantic comedy series, In Love All Over Again, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The show centers around a young woman who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. She meets a handsome young man who is perfect for the role of the protagonist in her films, but love complicates their equation.

The film stars Georgina Amorós and Franco Masini in the lead roles, along with several others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Carlos Montero.

In Love All Over Again: Trailer showcases Georgina Amorós and Franco Masini's palpable chemistry

Netflix released the official trailer for In Love All Over Again on January 31, 2023, and it offers a peek into the lives of the two lead characters, Irene and Julio, who're involved in a deeply passionate relationship that complicates their lives and ambitions.

The trailer opens with a voiceover that clearly establishes the film's premise:

''That's Julio. And that's Irene. They'll fall in love many times because they'll break up a lot. Madrid is huge.''

The trailer is replete with several intimate and romantic moments between Julio and Irene, and although spoilers are not given away, viewers can get a fair picture of their relationship based on the trailer.

Overall, it maintains a sensuous tone whilst also incorporating elements of comedy that would make for an entertaining experience for viewers. Along with the trailer, Netflix also revealed the official description of the romantic comedy series on their YouTube channel:

''If Julio and Irene weren't so afraid of loving each other, this could be a love story. Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a passionate and funny romantic comedy that explores a number of interesting themes like romance, career, ambition, and many more. The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to hit Netflix on the same day, on February 14, 2023.

More details about In Love All Over Again cast

In Love All Over Again stars Georgina Amorós in one of the lead roles as Irene. Irene is a lively and enthusiastic woman who's passionate about cinema and wants to become a film director. Her life takes a complicated turn when she meets a young woman who looks perfect for the role of the protagonist in her movies, but romance complicates their relationship.

Goergina looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing her character's inherent charm and vulnerabilities with stunning ease. Fans can expect an impressive performance from the actress. Apart from In Love All Over Again, Georgina has appeared in Code Name: Emperor, Rifkin's Festival, and many other films and shows.

Starring alongside her in the role of Irene's love interest is actor Franco Masini as Julio. He looks equally charming and the duo's onscreen chemistry is one of the major highlights of the trailer. His other notable acting credits include Campanas en la noche, Cuéntame cómo pasó, and Inseparables, to name a few.

You can watch all the episodes of In Love All Over Again on Netflix this Valentine's Day on February 14, 2023.

