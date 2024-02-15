Prison Brides: Where are Erin & Micheal now? Status as of today, explored

Lifetime's Prison Brides took no time to become well-known because of its unique plotline that followed love that blossomed even in harsh prison environments. The show is only one season old, with the ongoing season 1 released on January 10 this year, but its demand hints towards a clear return of season 2.

Michael and Erin gained much traction among the seven couples on the show for the uncertainty their happily-ever-after faced. Coming from different countries, their future together seemed as hazy as the chances of Michael's parole from his 9-year sentence.

After Erin moved countries to be with her three-year-long lover, the to-be married couple is said to be separated after Michael was arrested again on new charges following his parole that brought long-awaited hopes for their future.

Where are Erin and Michael from Prison Brides season 1 now?

Since the show is filmed three months in advance, fans got curious about where the couple stood after they saw an angry Michael taking out his frustrations on Erin in season 1 of Prison Brides.

Michael is said to have been arrested again following new charges after his much-awaited parole, according to starcasm.net, which also stated explicit details about the cause of his arrest.

According to the publication, Michael has been in Lorain Correctional Facility since January 9, after he allegedly swung at and then drove a car towards an unnamed victim. The victim is believed to be Erin because whoever complained about Michael claimed to have been in a three-year romantic relationship with him and lived with him for several months before the incident occurred.

Michael denied the allegations put on him but failed to be present at the police station when he was asked to be on November 28, 2023, which led to his arrest and gave him new charges.

Michael was charged with domestic violence, menacing by stalking, and disorderly conduct after his victim said he swung at her, narrowly missing, but intended to harm her. He also faced a parole violation in addition to the new charges.

His new charges for sure mean that the couple is no longer living together, regardless of the victim's identity. If Erin was at the receiving end of Michael's wrath, the cause of their altercation remains unknown.

Michael and Erin's union after his release on parole on Prison Brides season 1

All seven brides of Prison Brides come from different countries of the world, with boundaries making their already tricky union even more difficult.

Erin, a single mother from Australia, and Michael's relationship blossomed while he was in prison for armed robbery charges. The three-year-old relationship finally solidified after Michael was released on parole, as seen in episode 2 of Prison Brides.

Erin's commitment to her love showed when she left her daughter in Australia to move to Ohio, where she wanted to build a life with him. Moments after he was released on parole, Michael proposed to Erin, wasting no time on their long-awaited union.

Although together, Michael was still battling his anger issues, which caused him to take out his frustrations on Erin. And even though Erin claimed that "It’s definitely the most serious relationship I’ve had." Viewers of the show had called out Michael's behavior towards Erin a 'red flag' on Twitter.

Episode 7 of Prison Bride drops on February 21, Wednesday, on Lifetime, at 9:30 pm ET.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE