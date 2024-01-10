Lifetime's Prison Brides: Meet the cast of the docu-series

Prison Brides, the docuseries from Lifetime, is the latest show set to take television screens by storm. The docuseries is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. In Lifetime’s upcoming series, viewers will see seven women who believe they have found their soulmates in American prisons.

According to Lifetime, the synopsis of Prison Brides reads:

“Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Prison Brides follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons. While they started off as prison pen pals, these women fell hard and found themselves willing to risk it all for love.”

It further reads:

“The docuseries follows the women as they travel from their homes—many visiting the United States for the first time—to meet their prisoner fiancés, husbands, or partners, to chart their futures together."

Prison Brides will revolve around brides traveling to the US to meet their prisoner husbands, partners, and fiancés. The docuseries will be released on January 10, 2024, and ahead of its debut, here is everything you need to know about the cast members.

Prison Brides: Cast members explored

Jessica and Craig

Jessica (left) and Craig (right) (Image via Lifetime)

Prison Brides will feature Jessica and Craig, who are already married. Jessica, who is from Australia, is a true prison bride. Her partner, Craig, is in prison and will be released soon. Jessica is hoping to build a happy life and family with him as she moves to Kansas.

Svea and Joseph

The next couple in the show are Svea and Joseph. Hailing from Germany, Svea is a midwife. She met her partner, Joseph, who is from Michigan, online. He is currently serving time in prison. The release date for Joseph is quickly approaching, and soon he will be released from jail.

Emma and Curtis

In Prison Brides, Emma is eager to meet Curtis, who is in prison for carjacking. She also plans to marry him, as she is set to move from the UK to the US. However, this won’t be easy for her, as she is facing challenges due to her cautious parents’ interference.

Erin and Michael

Erin is a single mother, and she is from Australia. She will be seen moving to Ohio to meet her partner, Michael. He is not only in prison, but has also spent most of his adult life in jail. However, he will be released soon, which is when he will get a chance to meet Erin as they both decide to start a new life.

Gabby and Jamal

Jamal (left) and Gabby (right) (Image via Lifetime)

Gabby is from Germany, and she is a former model. She fell in love with Jamal, who is a convicted murderer. Currently, he is in jail and serving his prison sentence. Gabby is planning to meet Jamal while also hoping for an appeal to get him out of prison early.

Olivia and KJ

Olivia and KJ (Image via Lifetime)

Olivia is from the UK and is a dance teacher by profession. She got engaged to KJ, who is an inmate in US prison. They both got engaged just three days after they met online. Olivia is set to move to the US as she plans to start her relationship with KJ.

Andrea and Cage

Cage (left) and Andrea (right) (Image via Lifetime)

Andrea was born in Romania, and she was raised in Spain. Currently, she is a student at a university in London. Andrea has expressed her plans to marry Cage, who is in prison right now. He has spent only 10 years in prison of his 50-year sentence in Texas for aggravated burglary.

Readers anticipating the release date of Prison Brides will be able to watch the docuseries on January 10, 2024. The show will premiere on Lifetime at 9:30p/8:30c.