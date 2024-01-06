After over a week of exhilarating tennis action, the United Cup 2024 will crescendo on Sunday (January 7), with Poland taking on Germany in the summit clash.

Led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and top-10 player Hubert Hukracz, Poland were the top seeds and one of the favorites to lift the title at the start of the tournament. They lived up to the billing, dropping barely any games en-route to the final this year.

The German side, on the other hand, has been a surprise package of sorts. Riding on the exploits of the mixed doubles teams and Alexander Zverev’s wins, the team scraped into the knockout stages.

Angelique Kerber, playing in her first tournament after becoming a mother, had lost all of her matches coming into the semifinals. She, however, showcased her champion skills in ekeing out one of the best wins of the tournament in a thriller against Ajla Tomljanovic that was instrumental in taking the German side to the final.

With top-drawer tennis promised on the final day of this year’s United Cup, here’s all the information you will need to make sure you do not miss out:

United Cup final match schedule

Angelique Kerber will be in action in the 2024 United Cup final

The clash between Poland and Germany will take place on Sunday. It will kick off with the women's singles rubber featuring Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber.

Date: January 7, 2024 (New Zealand, Australia, UK & India), January 6, 2024 (USA & Canada)

Ken Rosewall Arena, Syndey

(Starts 5:30 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Angelique Kerber

Not before 7 pm: (1) Hubert Hurkacz vs (16) Alexander Zverev

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek/Hubert Hurkacz vs (16) Laura Siegemund/Maximilian Marterer

United Cup channels and live streaming list

Humbert Hurkacz will feature in the men's singles

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: Puerto Rico, USA, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa & Northern Marianas

Tennis Channel International: Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom & India

beIN Sports: Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific & Oceania

TSN & RDS: Canada

United Cup YouTube: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Israel

Nine: Australia

Digicel: Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu & WallisSportcast: Taiwan

Flow Sports: Caribbean

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

DigiSport: Romania

ERT: Greece

Polsat Sport: Poland

Sport TV: Portugal

SportKlub: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia & Slovenia

Super Tennis: Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden

Claro Sports: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay & Venezuela.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2024 United Cup, click here.