What is the difference between US Open and Australian Open surfaces? All you need to know about the contrast in hardcourts of New York and Melbourne

The US Open, like the Australian Open, is played on hardcourts. However, the surfaces used at both Majors differ in terms of court speed and bounce, among others.

Both tournaments first started as grasscourt events before transitioning to hardcourts. The US Open changed its surface to hardcourt when it moved to its current home in Flushing Meadows, New York, in 1978. Meanwhile, the Australian Open did so when it relocated to Melbourne Park in 1988.

The US Open was played on a hardcourt surface called DecoTurf between 1978 and 2019. In 2020, Laykold became the new surface supplier for the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. It provides an acrylic surface made using advanced polymer technology called the Laykold Cushion Plus system, which is said to be 20-30% faster than the old surface.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open was played on a hardcourt surface called Rebound Ace till 2007. In 2008, it transitioned to a surface called Plexicushion Plastic.

In 2020, the Australian Open moved to a hardcourt supplier called 'GreenSet Worldwide' while retaining its traditional blue-coloured Plexicushion. It's a cushioned acrylic hardcourt, as described by the Australian Open, consisting of layers of acrylic resin and silica atop a concrete or asphalt base.

The principal difference between the surface at the Australian Open and the US Open is court pace. According to the ITF court rating, the surface at Melbourne Park provided by Greenset is 'Category-4: Medium Fast', while the one at Flushing Meadows provided by Laykold is 'Category-2: Medium Slow'.

As the surface at Flushing Meadows is slower, it allows more spin on the ball, compared to Melbourne Park. Laykold also claims to provide a 'friendlier' hardcourt surface, which is more gentle on the joints.

Naomi Osaka is only player to win US Open on both DecoTurf and Laykold

Naomi Osaka is the only player to have won the US Open on both DecoTurf and Laykold.

Osaka beat six-time winner Serena Williams in 2018 for her first US Open title. Two years later, when the New York Major switched to Laykold, the Japanese beat Victoria Azarenka to become the first player to win the tournament on both hardcourt surfaces.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic is the only player to reach the US Open final on both hardcourt surfaces. The three-time winner has won all three of his titles at Flushing Meadows on DecoTurf. Last year, he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the final on Laykold, thwarting his bid for a rare calendar year Grand Slam.

It's pertinent to note that Jimmy Connors won the US Open on three different surfaces - grass (1974), clay (1976) and hardcourt (1978, 82-83). He remains the only player to do so.

