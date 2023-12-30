Huda Kattan net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling star Mona Kattan's sister have?

Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan are proud owners of Huda Beauty, the makeup brand, and Kayali, the perfume brand. Mona Kattan was introduced to the world as the brand's founder after appearing in Dubai Bling's season 2. Her debut on the show was much celebrated as fans got to see the kind yet empowering side of this Kattan sister.

Mona was also the richest cast member among the millionaire star cast and garnered appreciation for her humble demeanor.

It also sparked curiosity about her sister Huda Kattan, the mastermind behind Huda Beauty. Huda Beauty's net worth stands strong at $560 million, according to Celebritynetworth.

Rise of Huda Beauty by Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan studied finance at the University of Michigan. She eventually left her finance job to study makeup because she was passionate about it. She then worked as a makeup artist in Los Angeles, where she was associated with celebrities like Nicole Richie and Eva Longoria.

Huda Kattan started working as a makeup artist for Revlon in Dubai. In 2013, she also started a YouTube channel by the name of Huda Beauty, where she gave makeup tutorials and reviewed makeup products.

The inception of her brand can be traced back to the time she walked in to purchase false eyelashes at Sephora but couldn't find any. She recognized this gap in the market, and with the financial help of her sister Alya Kattan, she started selling fake eyelashes in the name of Huda Beauty at Sephora.

It didn't take much time for her small business to start flourishing. Her sisters Mona and Alya Kattan helped her with their business and social media expertise and turned the brand into a company. Today, Huda Beauty has over 54 million followers on Instagram.

Huda Beauty sells more than 100 different products and gets about $200 million in annual sales. Its net worth is $560 million, with stakes of all three sisters combined. In a 2017 Private Equity deal, Huda Beauty was valued at $1.2 Billion.

Huda Kattan's journey after Huda Beauty

The Kattan sisters paired up to establish Kayali fragrances after the worldwide success of Huda Beauty. Their expertise and experience in business made Kayali a global phenomenon in no time. Huda was listed in the Fortune 40 under 40 and BBC's 100 women's list.

Mona and Huda Kattan are also known for their philanthropy work and inclusivity campaigns. They started a petition for beauty brands to disclose when they retouch pictures they use on their ad campaigns related to makeup or skincare. This was to prevent society from idealizing these beauty standards.

Huda has always been vocal about issues that she feels passionately about. She stood in support of the Asian American community facing discrimination and even spoke in support of the Palestinians on her Instagram.

She also regularly contributes to small and big campaigns like the 100 Million Meals, COVID-19 fundraisers, and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Huda Kattan was born to Iraqi parents in Oklahoma, then moved to Tennessee, USA. They also lived in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Her husband, Christopher Goncalo, whom she met during her high school, is Colombian by ethnicity. They moved to Dubai in 2006 and have a daughter together.