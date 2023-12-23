How much is Huda Beauty co-founder Mona Kattan's net worth as of 2023?

Mona Kattan, the co-founder of Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances, made her appearance on Dubai Bling season 2, which premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2023. According to Forbes Middle East, Mona Kattan and her sister, Huda, had a combined net worth of $510 million in 2020. The figure is expected to increase significantly by 2023.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan is by far the richest among the show's ensemble cast. According to LifeStyleAsia, Kattan has an individual net worth of between $100 and $200 million. She currently serves as the global president of Huda Beauty.

Dubai Bling is a spin-off based on the highly popular Bling Empire and chronicles the lives and times of ten ultra-rich socialites who live and work in the titular city.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan's association with Huda Beauty

Mona built her company, Huda Beauty, along with her two sisters, Huda and Alya Kattan. Apart from Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances, Mona is also responsible for her skincare brand, Wishful.

Mona's perfume brand had humble beginnings and began with only four scents. She subsequently took the company to great heights and her perfumes now fly off the counters at both Huda Beauty and Sephora. Mona's company now boasts of having numerous fragrances across her line of products.

A look into Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan's personal and professional life

Born on May 8, 1985, in Tennessee, Mona Kattan relocated with her family to the UAE in 2002, where she continues to reside to date. Mona completed her education at Sharjah American International School and earned a degree in Finance from the American University of Sharjah.

She is of Iraqi descent and was raised alongside three sisters (Huda, Alya, and Halida) and a brother (Khalid).

Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan initially started her career in the banking industry. However, she soon shifted gears and sought a career change. According to her YouTube bio:

"Very soon after I made a quick switch to the AMAZINGLY, wonderful, crazy world of entrepreneurship and I've been addicted ever since!"

According to WomenHealthMag, Mona once opened up to Glossy about her initial days in the perfume business and the reason behind her decision to move to Dubai. She mentioned:

"I’ve been obsessed with fragrances ever since I was a kid. My most sensitive sense was the sense of smell. Every time I would smell something, I just felt such a deep connection. When I moved to Dubai when I was 17, that was like taking it from love to next-level obsession — just a crazy fascination with fragrances. Because, in Dubai, people use perfume in such an interesting way. They use it as a ritual, as a part of their daily lifestyle, as a part of their celebrations — it’s just something that’s really celebrated in life."

According to People, Mona herself is a perfume connoisseur and is fond of collecting rare and expensive perfumes to stockpile in her collection. In this connection, she stated:

"I am also a big perfume collector so I have over 3,500 fragrances in what I call my 'fragrance library,' grouped by brand so I can easily find my layers of the day!"

In 2023, she exchanged vows with longtime partner Hassan Elamin, and their grand and opulent wedding ceremony was attended by celebrity A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kim Kardashian.

All episodes of Dubai Bling are exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.