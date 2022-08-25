"Huge technical error": MasterChef fans claim that Bowen made a bad decision by mixing caviar in his dish 

Fox's MasterChef is nearing its end, as only the Top 9 contestants remain. This week, the chefs battled against each other for the final chance to win an immunity pin this season. They had to face their second mystery box challenge, and it was inspired by Season 9 winner, Gerron.

#MasterChef Bowen shouldn’t even be mixing caviar in a dish like that. A huge technical error honestly.Like Shanika just said, caviar is used as a topping and it enhances the flavor of a dish. Bowen shouldn’t even be mixing caviar in a dish like that. A huge technical error honestly. Like Shanika just said, caviar is used as a topping and it enhances the flavor of a dish.#MasterChef

After making it to the Top 3 last week, Bowen decided to take some risks this week. Sadly, it didn't favor him as he expected it to, and it turned out to be a blunder. Episode 15 of MasterChef, titled Winner's Mystery Box, featured the contestants cooking a hot and spicy dish using a variety of peppers.

This week, Bowen decided to present the judges with a dish that represented him. He got creative and prepared a seafood stuffed pepper served with spicy chili sweet sauce and a fried plantain cake. While the elements in his dish sounded appetizing, it turned out to be the opposite.

Bowen decided to cook caviar which didn't end well for him in MasterChef Season 12

Bowen shared that he was excited to see Gerron as the mystery box curator and claimed he planned to chart his path just like the Season 9 winner did.

When Gordon Ramsay asked him which pepper he was using, Bowen gave a list of peppers he planned to use in his dish. This left Gerron questioning the MasterChef contestant's decision to add too many spices. But that didn't seem to sway Bowen.

During his confessional, Bowen shared that he liked dishes that would make his tongue burn. With 23 minutes to go, Gordon and Gerron were shocked to hear that the MasterChef contestant planned on adding caviar to his stuffed pepper.

Although the judge questioned his move, Bowen was confident. When Shanika figured out that Bowen was adding caviar to his dish, she told him it was a bad idea. But Bowen again disagreed.

Bowen shared that he was adding caviar to the mixture because he wanted to bring a complex flavor and give the judges an element of crunchiness when tasting the food.

During his confessional, Bowen shared,

"I want to show the judges something creative on a plate. Something you've never tired before. So I don't feel nervous because I want to take a chance. I have to show Gerron what I got."

As expected, Bowen's dish backfired and turned out to be extremely spicy. Gordon told him that it was a bad idea to use the caviar. The cooked caviar made the entire stuffed pepper taste different. The fried plantain cake wasn't good either. Bowen's poor choices found him in the bottom two alongside Derrick.

Fans claim that Bowen was making the wrong decision by adding caviar to his dish

Taking to Twitter, fans added that Bowen should've listened to Shanika. Some also added that it was a terrible move.

Andy the Awesome @andyawe14 I knew when Bowen cooked that cavier it was a wrap. It was fun having him back #MasterChef I knew when Bowen cooked that cavier it was a wrap. It was fun having him back #MasterChef

Scarlet Cyane X ♒✊🏾🐈‍⬛ @ScarletXAbarai Although i like Bowen, I think that cooking caviar is clearly a worse offence than rice krispies like churros... #MasterChef Although i like Bowen, I think that cooking caviar is clearly a worse offence than rice krispies like churros...#MasterChef

lєαh @flutzafana Bowen is probably leaving tonight but I honestly belief there are some still there that are weaker chefs than him ngl #masterchef Bowen is probably leaving tonight but I honestly belief there are some still there that are weaker chefs than him ngl #masterchef

#MasterChef Bowen….. c’mon my guy……You’re not supposed to cook the caviar :/ Bowen….. c’mon my guy……You’re not supposed to cook the caviar :/#MasterChef

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #MasterChef

I don't know about that caviar Bowen 🤔, Hope it works out!! I don't know about that caviar Bowen 🤔, Hope it works out!! #MasterChef I don't know about that caviar Bowen 🤔, Hope it works out!!

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 #MasterChef Idk wth Bowen making and i don’t think he know either Idk wth Bowen making and i don’t think he know either 😂 #MasterChef

As fans suspected, Bowen's bad decisions cost him his chance at redeeming himself in the competition. The judges decided that there were too many errors in his dish and revealed that he was eliminated.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX



See you next week for another 2-hour all-new We're sad to see you go, @masterchefbowen See you next week for another 2-hour all-new #MasterChef We're sad to see you go, @masterchefbowen! 😢 See you next week for another 2-hour all-new #MasterChef! https://t.co/jpXXptgS51

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

