Hulu's Jagged Mind cast list and characters explored

Hulu's new thriller drama, Jagged Mind, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The movie focuses on a young woman whose life takes a dramatic turn after beginning a relationship with her new girlfriend. She starts suffering from bizarre blackouts and feels she's reliving several moments from her life over and over again. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Hulu, reads:

''When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.''

The show stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing key supporting characters. It is helmed by Kelley Kali and written by Allyson Morgan.

Hulu's Jagged Mind cast: Maisie Richardson-Sellers and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Billy

Maisie Richardson-Sellers stars in the lead role as Billie in Hulu's Jagged Mind. She's a young woman who gets into a relationship, following which her life takes a devastating turn as she's plagued by blackouts and nightmarish visions.

Billie is the protagonist of the movie and the story is told from her point of view. It'll be interesting to watch how her character will be explored. Richardson-Sellers looks stunning in the trailer, promising to deliver a haunting performance in the film.

Her other notable acting credits include Legends of Tomorrow, The Kissing Booth 2, The Kissing Booth 3, and many more.

2) Shannon Woodward as Alex

Shannon Woodward dons the role of Alex in the new Hulu thriller movie. Alex is Billie's new girlfriend and their relationship forms the crux of the story. Woodward looks in phenomenal form in the trailer and viewers can expect her to deliver a nuanced performance in the film.

Apart from Jagged Mind, Shannon Woodward is widely known for her performances in Raising Hope, Westworld, and Ode to Joy, to name a few.

3) Rosaline Elbay as Christine

Rosaline Elbay essays the role of Christine in Jagged Mind. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the story. Viewers might be familiar with Rosaline Elbay from Kaleidoscope, Ramy, and Let Liv, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others playing significant supporting/minor roles. These include:

Kate Szekely as Kim

Benjamin Valenzuela as Jake

Jimmy Jean-Louis as Papa Juste

Brandi Huzzie as Denise

Loren Swan as Melissa

Casey Ford Alexander as Dr. Ortiz

Hulu dropped the official trailer for Jagged Mind on June 1, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the new film. The trailer briefly depicts the lead couple's complicated relationship, which drastically changes protagonist Billie's life as she's trapped in a time loop with frequent blackouts and frightening visions.

Overall, the trailer maintains a sinister tone that fans of character-driven psychological thrillers would certainly enjoy. Fans can expect a thought-provoking and engaging film.

Don't miss Jagged Mind on Hulu on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes