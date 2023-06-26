Human Footprint on PBS: Release date, what to expect, and more

Human Footprint is a captivating six-part science documentary that is set to premiere on PBS on Wednesdays, July 5 - August 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

Hosted by biologist and Princeton University professor Shane Campbell-Staton, Ph.D., this thought-provoking series will take viewers on a journey from cutting-edge laboratories to bustling street markets, from idyllic farms to renowned restaurants, and from ancient forests to the bustling back alleys of New York City.

Human Footprint (Image via PBS)

The show aims to explore the profound ways in which human beings are transforming the planet and, in turn, what these transformations reveal about our collective identity as a species.

With a unique blend of scientific exploration and immersive travel experiences, this documentary delves into the unparalleled impact of humanity on the Earth. The official synopsis of Human Footprint reads:

"Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the globe to explore our Human Footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are."

By examining the diverse ways in which humans have influenced the environment, this series seeks to shed light on our extraordinary ability to dominate and shape the planet.

Human Footprint's trailer is replete with stunning visuals and insightful interviews

The trailer of Human Footprint offers a mesmerizing display of breathtaking visuals and thought-provoking interviews. It takes viewers on a captivating journey, revealing the intricate connections between science, society, and the natural world.

Through its stunning imagery and profound insights, the series invites us to reflect upon our relationship with the planet and the crucial role we play as stewards of its future. It serves as a reminder of the responsibilities we bear in preserving and nurturing our environment for generations to come.

The trailer leaves a lasting impression, inspiring contemplation and encouraging a deeper understanding of our place within the intricate web of life on Earth.

What to Expect from the upcoming science documentary Human Footprint?

This captivating docuseries offers a comprehensive exploration of our collective footprint on Earth, delving into the intricate relationships between urban environments and nature, as well as the complex web of food production and consumption.

By showcasing remarkable stories of transformation and the profound impact of our actions, the series prompts viewers to reflect on the intricate dynamics between human civilization and the natural world.

It serves as a compelling and enlightening exploration of our species' role in shaping the planet, encouraging us to contemplate the future of our relationship with the world we inhabit.

The production is led by Day's Edge Productions, with Nate Dappen, Ph.D., and Neil Losin, Ph.D., serving as series producers and directors. Bill Gardner holds the position of executive in charge of PBS. Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies have provided invaluable support, making this thought-provoking documentary series possible.

Through their dedication and contributions, along with the generous support from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, viewers are presented with scientific and societal insights that have the potential to inspire positive change.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to watch Human Footprint on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App.

