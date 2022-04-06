Hwang Dong-hyuk's Killing Old People Club touted to be more violent than Squid Game, takes inspiration from Umberto Eco

Ace director Hwang Dong-hyuk is all set to take the world by storm yet again, this time with a project even more violent than Squid Game. The new venture is based on the work of Umberto Eco. Hwang Dong-hyuk's upcoming film is currently titled Killing Old People Club.

While the globally popular Netflix dystopian drama may be his best known work, the director has a long list of impressive films in his oeuvre. Hwang Dong-hyuk's other projects include hits like The Crucible and The Fortress. His comedy-musical Miss Granny is considered to be one of the most successful Korean films of all time.

The director has already initiated his work for his next project, which is inspired by the work of the Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.

Squid Game maker Hwang Dong-hyuk announced his Umberto Eco-inspired upcoming project in Cannes

Hwang and producer Jun-Young Jang were part of a session at the MipTV Cannes trade fair. Along with several other things, the Squid Game director revealed his next project, touting it as "more violent" than his previous dystopian survival drama.

The director went on to say that the upcoming film is inspired by a novel of Umberto Eco.

Pop Crave @PopCrave “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that his next film will be titled “Killing Old People Club” and will be adapted from the work of novelist Umberto Eco.



Hwang said the feature will be “another controversial film” and “more violent than ‘Squid Game.’” “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that his next film will be titled “Killing Old People Club” and will be adapted from the work of novelist Umberto Eco. Hwang said the feature will be “another controversial film” and “more violent than ‘Squid Game.’” https://t.co/BfFcmIlwjT

An Italian medievalist, philosopher, semiotician, novelist, cultural critic and political and social commentator, Umberto Eco is best known for his popular 1980 novel The Name of the Rose, a historical mystery which combines semiotics in fiction with biblical analysis, medieval studies and literary theory.

Describing it as "another controversial film," the director stated that he has already written a 25-page proposal for the project.

Joking about the project, the Squid Game director said that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out.

Incidentally, while Umberto Eco has no novel or essay titled Killing Old People Club, the internet is busy speculating which work of the Italian writer the film might be based on.

Some of the guesses include his 2000 novel Baudolino, the 2004 work The Mysterious Flame of Queen Loana and the 2014 historical novel The Prague Cemetery.

Andrei @TheUntranslated



"“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s developing “Killing Old People Club,” a new film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco"

variety.com/2022/film/glob… Baudolino or Queen Loana?"“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s developing “Killing Old People Club,” a new film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco" Baudolino or Queen Loana?"“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s developing “Killing Old People Club,” a new film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco" variety.com/2022/film/glob…

Daniel Kennedy @fliglman @TheUntranslated Prague Cemetery? What were the Elders of Zion, if not a club for old people who enjoy killing? @TheUntranslated Prague Cemetery? What were the Elders of Zion, if not a club for old people who enjoy killing?

While the final synopsis is currently under wraps, all eyes and ears are on the lookout for Dong-hyuk's next project.

Meanwhile, Hwang Dong-hyuk is all set to return to South Korea to start working on the second season of Squid Game. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that the second season will hopefully be available on Netflix by the end of 2024.

