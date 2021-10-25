'Hypnotic' full cast list: Meet Kate Siegel and others from the upcoming Netflix psychological thriller

Netflix is bringing yet another horror-thriller, Hypnotic, to its platform starring Kate Siegel. October being the perfect month for horror and thrillers, the mind-bending psychological thriller, Hypnotic, makes for a perfect Halloween watch.

The film explores the unusual methods of self-improvement and what happens when you unlock your own mind and become your worst enemy. Hypnotic is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote and written by Richard D’Ovidio.

The official synopsis for Hypnotic reads:

"A young woman (Kate Siegel) seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist (Jason O'Mara), but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences."

'Hypnotic' ensemble cast

Netflix's Hypnotic starring Kate Siegel and Jason O'Mara (Image via IMDb)

The plot of the film Hypnotic talks about modern-day hypnosis as a form of therapy and the dangers of being in a temporary-trance like state with no recollection of what has happened.

Here's a look at the three major cast members of Netflix's Hypnotic.

Kate Siegel as Jenn

Known for her roles in TV series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Kate Siegel is an American actress and screenwriter. She has also starred in movies like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game and Hush in collaboration with her husband Mike Flanagan. Seigel is all set to lead as Jenn in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller Hypnotic.

Jason O’Mara as Dr. Collin Meade

Jason O'Mara is an Irish actor who has starred in network dramas like In Justice, Life on Mars, Terra Nova, Vegas, The Siege of Jadotville and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. along with lending hos voice to DC's superhero Batman in the DC Animated Movie Universe. O'Mara will be seen in Netflix's upcoming mind-bending thriller Hypnotic as renowned hypnotherapist Dr. Collin Meade.

Dulé Hill as Detective Wade Rollins

American actor Dulé Hill is known for his roles in popular TV series dramas like The West Wing, Suits, Psych, The Wonder Years and movies such as The Guardian, Holes, Ballers and She's All That along many other appearances in several shows and movies. Hill will be portraying the role of Detective Wade Rollins in Netflix's upcoming thriller Hypnotic alongside Kate Siegel, Jason O'Mara and others.

The movie will also star Lucie Guest, Jaime M. Callica, Tanya Dixon-Warren, Darien Martin and Luc Roderique. Hypnotic has been filmed in Vancouver and Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada.

Hypnotic is all set to release on October 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Edited by Danyal Arabi