"I also want to see you two dating": SNSD’s Sooyoung jokes about shipping King The Land’s YoonA and Junho’s on-screen chemistry

SNSD's Sooyoung jokingly confessed she would love to see King The Land stars YoonA and Junho date in real life. In a recent interview with the Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, the Not Others star revealed that she watched her bandmate YoonA's drama King The Land opposite 2PM's Junho and thoroughly enjoyed it.

The charming romantic drama centers around Gu-won (Junho), the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, and Cheon Sa-rang (SNSD's YoonA), a hardworking employee known for her irresistible smile. The drama was loved by fans worldwide, mainly for YoonA and Junho's electrifying chemistry.

It seems like SNSD's Sooyoung has joined the long list of fans, revealing that she watched the acclaimed drama and loved YoonA and Junho's pairing.

"I also watched King The Land and thought the two of them were so cute together."

Sooyoung went on to joke about shipping King The Land's YoonA and Junho's on-screen chemistry and said:

“I told Yoona, ‘I’d even want to see the two of you dating."

King The Land's fans flood social media after SNSD's Sooyoung's comments about YoonA and Junho

In no time, SNSD's Sooyoung's comments about her friend and bandmate YoonA's electrifying chemistry with 2PM's Junho went viral on social media, earning interesting reactions from King The Land fans.

For those unversed, YoonA and Junho were embroiled in dating rumors during the filming of the drama. In fact, Korean media outlet Proof claimed that YoonA and Junho signed on to the drama because they were in a romantic relationship in real life. However, both parties denied this claim via their respective agencies.

At the time, King The Land's fans first rejoiced and then mourned the eventual denial of YoonA and Junho's dating rumors. With her comments, it seems like SNSD's Sooyoung is taking a playful jibe at these dating rumors.

Here is how some people reacted to Sooyoung's comments on YoonA and Junho's on-screen chemistry:

Fans even joked that Sooyoung reminded them of Da-eul and Pyeong-hwa, Cheon Sa-rang's best friends in the drama, as they are always championing her relationship with Gu-won.

Additionally, fans even joked that Sooyoung wants to go on a double date with her friends YoonA and Junho, which is why she is allegedly pairing them. SNSD's Sooyoung has been in a long-term relationship with Crash Course in Romance actor Jung Kyung-ho for almost a decade.

King The Land's Junho dishes praise on co-star YoonA in Forbes interview

In an interview with Forbes, 2 PM's Junho talked about his long-standing friendship and camaraderie with SNSD's YoonA. He revealed he had known YoonA for a decade and a half, having debuted around the same time.

Additionally, he revealed that since they are both singers-turned-actors, they felt comfortable as colleagues and friends. Their long-standing friendship allowed their chemistry to flourish on screen and make the shooting process of the drama efficient.

“It also applies in my younger days, but at this point in my career, if I meet someone, we become comfortable colleagues and friends wherever we meet. Since we both have careers as singers, we felt comfortable as colleagues and friends. But it was a different feeling to work together as an actor on the set," he said.

He concluded by saying that they approached the work professionally with each other’s role and had fun shooting with good chemistry.