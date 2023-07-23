"I have body dysmorphia": When Megan Fox revealed she doesn't see herself like other people do

American actress Megan Fox has always had an aspirational physique for fans around the world, so it was indeed shocking to learn that the actress has always struggled with body image issues ever since she was a child.

In an interview with GLAMOUR magazine on May 16, 2023, the Jennifer's Body actress revealed that she had body dysmorphia, and how that manipulates the way she perceives herself.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me," the actress confessed.

She also said that she had never truly loved herself and her body:

"There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever," she continued.

Continuing on the topic of the importance of self-love, the actress said that self-love is a "never-ending journey" and that she's still learning to combat her inner darker thoughts.

Megan Fox on being obsessed with looking a certain way

While in conversation with GLAMOUR Magazine, the Transformers actress said that she has been struggling with body image issues since she was a little girl.

She spoke about being obsessed with looking a certain way that she believed would be more appropriate for her.

The actress said:

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of like, 'I should look this way?'"

The actress then started to think back to the environment in which she was brought up as a child. Speaking of being raised in an extremely "religious environment", she said that her body wasn't even acknowledged, leading her to not talk about her body dysmorphia with anyone else in her family.

"It definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."

Megan Fox with her three children (Image via Backgrid)

According to WebMd body dysmorphia is a mental health condition that makes people worry excessively over their body image. It is a distressful condition that can also impact the lifestyle of the person who's suffering from it and can require medical intervention.

Megan Fox's legacy

At the end of the interview, Megan Fox said that she doesn't want people to remember her for her body dysmorphia. Although it is an integral aspect of herself, she doesn't want that identity to define her.

The actress would rather be remembered as someone "brave" enough to talk about their vulnerabilities openly without paying heed to what other people might have to say about it.

According to the actress, by speaking about her weakness, she is making a step towards self-acceptance.

“I’d like to be remembered as somebody who was brave, who was unafraid to explore and become myself, regardless of anyone else’s commentary," Megan Fox said.

At the same time, the actress believes in being a source of inspiration for other people. Indeed, by speaking up about her own insecurities, she becomes a role model for many women who silently suffer from body dysmorphia to come forward and seek help.

As per her statements in the interview, "self-love" is extremely important and everyone should be able to love themselves. Love "spreads" and according to her, that is what's "missing" in today's society.

The actress sent across a very important message in her interview.

"But I also want my legacy eventually to be someone who helped others, either helped others to find themselves in a similar way or helped others to feel love, to feel self-love and to be able to give that love to their own children and to their own family. Because that spreads, obviously. And that’s what we’re all missing right now,” she added.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly together but working through issues (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox got engaged to her boyfriend, American musician Machine Gun Kelly, in January 2022, but there has not been any talk on the marriage front yet.