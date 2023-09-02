“I can’t afford groceries”: TikToker Kat Crittenden gets roasted online for asking followers to "just book a freakin’ flight"

Travel influencer and TikToker Kat Crittenden is on the receiving end of some major internet backlash and online trolling due to a viral TikTok video. The video posted in the middle of August showed the influencer, who was vacationing in Thailand, telling her viewers to "just" book a flight to Thailand. People perceived her comments as bad taste which led to the backlash against the influencer.

Kat Crittenden's comments incited TikTok users who alleged that she could travel endlessly as she was born to rich parents and that they couldn't afford to "just" book a flight. Netizens came together in the comments to humorously list out the many reasons why they could not simply "just" book a flight, with user even saying:

Netizens were not too pleased with the TikToker's nonchalant comments (Image via TikTok)

Kat Crittenden is a travel vlog TikToker based in Southern California, whose TikTok bio reads, "me & u hopping around the world." She has a following of 330,600 on the platform accompanied by an impressive 19.6 million likes. Kat also has an Instagram account with over 50,700 followers.

Kat Crittenden uses her platform to share her travels around the world with her viewers. She shares clips of what she did in the particular country she visited along with clothing tips, and reveals her expenditure there. Most of her content revolves around her being on beaches, and swimming in oceans, and waterfalls.

TikTok users roast Kat Crittenden for her comments

Kat Crittenden posted a TikTok video on August 18, 2023, where she was seen swimming on a beach in Thailand while encouraging her viewers to travel. The video was titled, "Me again, convincing you to travel lol #travel".

In the video, she wonders what her followers are still doing in the US. She notes that it could be 5:30 on a Thursday night for them if they "just book a freaking flight" and went to Thailand. She goes on to say that her videos should sell the idea of traveling and tells them to "get your a** here."

Kat's video, which amassed 5 million views backfired as netizens were not at all happy with the way she worded her statements. Her comment did not sit well with social media users who claimed that their parents weren't as rich as hers for them to be able to travel wherever and whenever they wanted.

People flooded Kat's comments section with various reasons as to why they could not simply travel. Some stated that they barely made enough, and others chimed in by saying that they did not even have money for food. Many even jokingly asked Kat to pay for their expenses.

Netizens gave a long list of reasons as to why they couldn't "just book a freaking flight" (Image via TikTok)

The backlash became so big that Kat eventually responded to the people who accused her of only being able to travel due to her rich parents. She stated that the only traveling she did until she was eighteen, was to visit family in Wisconsin. Kat even called out a user who claimed that she was abusing her parents' money and reiterated that she had barely left the state until she was 18.