"This kid really needs an intervention": TikToker Mizzy garners backlash for destroying convenience store in viral video

TikToker Mizzy, who is popular for his prank videos on social media, has sparked outrage after a video of him destroying a convenience store made rounds on the internet. In the short clip uploaded to Twitter on Friday, July 7, Mizzy was seen throwing the items in the convenience store; he started from the cash counter and later moved towards the aisles.

With a bunch of cash that can be seen in his hands, Mizzy was then stopped by the manager, whose shop the TikToker visited with his friends. In the video, he was seen saying to the shopkeeper, who's clearly left speechless as he saw boxes being piled on the floor:

“Reality is an illusion, bro. What’s all of this, bro? F*ck your shop, bro. It’s an illusion, bro!”

As he swings his camera around, throwing away things, he's seen paying the man before leaving the store. However, this did not sit well with social media users, with many bashing the TikToker for his behavior. One social media user commented on the video while writing:

Social media users lashed out at the TikToker for destroying the convenience store and posting the prank video on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Mizzy’s video has taken the world of the internet by storm as his video garnered close to 7 million views in just one day.

"You are influencing our kids in the worst way possible": TikToker Mizzy’s video backfires as he gets slammed for destroying convenience store

Social media users were taken aback as TikToker Mizzy’s video creating a ruckus at a convenience store went viral. As he shared the 21-second clip, multiple people began posting comments on the video citing how unethical his behavior was.

Here is how social media users commented and reacted to the TikToker’s video:

At the same time, many also pointed out how this was not the first time Mizzy got into trouble for one of his pranks. For the unversed, he was handed over a two-year criminal behavior order last month after getting arrested for posting a home invasion prank video. The influencer also previously landed in deep waters after he posted videos of stealing dogs and asking strangers inappropriate questions.

At the moment, TikToker has not responded to the backlash. Furthermore, it is unclear if the shop owner took any steps against Mizzy.

