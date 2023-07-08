"You're gonna regret this one day" - Contentious TikToker Mizzy once again receives flak after creating ruckus in convenience store

Once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons, Bacari "Mizzy," the contentious internet personality and TikToker, has sparked controversy. In a Twitter video shared on June 7, he can be observed causing a public disturbance by filming himself deliberately dropping items from the shelves inside a convenience store.

This is not the first time Bacari has engaged in such behavior. The latest video in the store has generated even more criticism from the online community, adding to his previous record of controversy. One user warned:

"Such a nasty bit of work, ur gonna regret this one day"

Mizzy's latest prank goes viral, online community enraged again

Once again, Mizzy has become the focal point of criticism due to his recent act of causing a nuisance inside a store in London. The TikToker was observed mishandling items at the store counter and intentionally dropping items from the shelves within the shop.

While causing a commotion with his friends, the social media personality repeatedly uttered the phrase "It's an illusion." Before the video abruptly ended, he also recorded himself handing over a sum of cash to the worker, creating the impression that he was compensating the individual for the disturbance he had caused.

Previously in May, he filmed himself intruding into a public train's control room and tampering with the devices and telecommunication equipment.

Catch Up @CatchUpFeed British tiktoker Mizzy hijacked a train. He was given a slap on the wrist for his previous charges. British tiktoker Mizzy hijacked a train. He was given a slap on the wrist for his previous charges. https://t.co/wxPcABCz9u

On another occasion, he was seen breaking into an apartment while documenting the incident. However, he later claimed that he had been attacked by a dog that was present inside the house.

Last year, during the Sidemen Charity Match 2022, he caused a disturbance by invading the pitch while the players were actively engaged in the game.

Here's what the online community said

His video was flooded with comments from netizens, who were appalled by the disdainful prank. Here are some of the notable responses made underneath the clip:

Alex @UnitedDNA99 @mizzythemenace The biggest case of “Look at me I want attention” @mizzythemenace The biggest case of “Look at me I want attention”

#InTomLockyerWeTrust @SSE_LTFC @mizzythemenace One day you'll face the consequences of your actions and I don't think it will be served by someone in uniform @mizzythemenace One day you'll face the consequences of your actions and I don't think it will be served by someone in uniform

͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲✰ @cagiago_ @mizzythemenace Your father is an illusion, mums he was never around @mizzythemenace Your father is an illusion, mums he was never around

Alrightfans @alrightfans @mizzythemenace This kid has the soul of a 177 bus route @mizzythemenace This kid has the soul of a 177 bus route

The Magic Mod @TaylorMod @mizzythemenace I know a few shops in Belfast that would welcome you to do this young man. @mizzythemenace I know a few shops in Belfast that would welcome you to do this young man.

FP @futbolphanatics @mizzythemenace You just don’t disrespect boss man like that @mizzythemenace You just don’t disrespect boss man like that

Night&Day 🌓 @Day66655 disrespecting, someone else’s lively hood like that 🤨 @mizzythemenace He could actually become an illusion him selfdisrespecting, someone else’s lively hood like that 🤨 @mizzythemenace He could actually become an illusion him self 💨💨disrespecting, someone else’s lively hood like that 🤨

It's worth noting that Mizzy actually received a two-year criminal behavior order in May 2023. He is, in fact, prohibited from filming prank videos without obtaining the permission of those who are being filmed. It appears that he has disregarded the order and could face legal repercussions due to his actions.

