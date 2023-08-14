"I didn’t really care for them"- Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals why he turned down big-budget Hollywood movies 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was easily one of the hottest talents when he sprung to the scene with some impressive works in franchise-based films like Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Despite his superior acting skills and appeal, the actor has not appeared in many more blockbuster movies over the past few years. The Kraven the Hunter star broke down his choice in a recent interview with Esquire magazine.

Taylor-Johnson revealed in an exclusive interview that he actively rejected more franchises over the years to spend more time with his family. He said:

"There was ‘Kick-Ass’ and then there was ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Avengers,’ and all those things lined up for me,...But I didn’t really care for them…[I was up for movies] that nobody knows about—big, huge franchises that were in play. [But] I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."

He added:

"I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway—it was too early...But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a f*ck."

The actor is most remembered as Quicksilver from the MCU. He is set to appear again in another Marvel role in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, which is based on one of the primary Spider-Man villains.

"The actor that goes job to job becomes f*cking boring"- Aaron Taylor-Johnson on settling for franchise movies

With all the hype around Kraven the Hunter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to step into the spotlight once again. But it seems that the actor has a completely different attitude to films as compared to other stars.

Taylor-Johnson not only actively avoids the ordeal of jumping from big films to more big films, but also seemingly thinks it's boring to do so. The father of three said:

"In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f*cking boring...You know that someone’s going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, ‘Here’s your mark. These are your lines. You’re fucking great!’ And on to the next job. F*ck off. I’m sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that’s great. It doesn’t feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul."

It seems that Aaron Taylor-Johnson's family life is way too important for the actor to bring any franchise in between. He was also not sure about returning to big-budget superhero films, as he expressed in the interview. He added:

"I mean, quite honestly, I thought I’d actually been done with these sorts of movies,...I think I’m secure in my life now to know that I’m happy to deal with that. I don’t think I was probably ready to invite that into my life earlier on."

Kraven the Hunter will premiere on August 30, 2023. The film also stars Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also appear in Nosferatu later in the year.