"Just wish he had a Russian accent": Netizens slam Aaron Taylor-Johnson's accent in Kraven the Hunter trailer

The official trailer for the Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter has been released, and fans are now bombarding Twitter with comments mocking its lead actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film is based on a Marvel character named Kraven, who first appeared in the comic books in August 1964. In the comics, he is an archnemesis of Spider-Man.
This superhero is of Russian origin. Hence, fans were naturally expecting Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character to converse in a Russian accent. Unfortunately, the actor seems to have let fans down in this aspect, prompting many to post their grievances on social media platforms.
Kraven the Hunter trailer: Netizens are not happy about the Russian character speaking in an American accent
Kraven the Hunter is often described by fans as the "Most Russian Man" in fiction.
He flaunts long hair, a thick beard, and a physique chiseled out of stone. Some of the superhero's abilities are that he is an expert martial arts guru, a hunter, a tracker, has extreme physical strength, and uses weapons like it's a part of his body. While fans noticed that Taylor-Johnson's Kraven got most of these traits right, his accent was a huge blunder.
This is how fans on Twitter reacted to the actor's accent in the Marvel film's trailer.
Needless to say, fans on Twitter were bewildered that Aaron Taylor-Johnson did not possess a Russian accent.
The official synopsis of the film reads as follows:
"Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."
Apart from Johnson, the film also stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Russell Crowe as Kraven's father, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, and Alessandro Nivola as Rhino. Christopher Abbott is the film's main villain.