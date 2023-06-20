"Just wish he had a Russian accent": Netizens slam Aaron Taylor-Johnson's accent in Kraven the Hunter trailer

The official trailer for the Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter has been released, and fans are now bombarding Twitter with comments mocking its lead actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film is based on a Marvel character named Kraven, who first appeared in the comic books in August 1964. In the comics, he is an archnemesis of Spider-Man.

This superhero is of Russian origin. Hence, fans were naturally expecting Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character to converse in a Russian accent. Unfortunately, the actor seems to have let fans down in this aspect, prompting many to post their grievances on social media platforms.

#KravenTheHunter Honesty Aaron Taylor-Johnson's KRAVEN THE HUNTER design is decent, I just wish he had a Russian accent Honesty Aaron Taylor-Johnson's KRAVEN THE HUNTER design is decent, I just wish he had a Russian accent 😩#KravenTheHunter https://t.co/FNNVNxmCX9

Kraven the Hunter trailer: Netizens are not happy about the Russian character speaking in an American accent

Kraven the Hunter is often described by fans as the "Most Russian Man" in fiction.

🎥Smart Alec💿 @_TheSmartAlec1 Genuinely blowing my mind, they made a movie with Kraven the Hunter, the character who is the most Russian man to ever exist in fiction, and had him use an American accent. What a world. What a life. Genuinely blowing my mind, they made a movie with Kraven the Hunter, the character who is the most Russian man to ever exist in fiction, and had him use an American accent. What a world. What a life.

He flaunts long hair, a thick beard, and a physique chiseled out of stone. Some of the superhero's abilities are that he is an expert martial arts guru, a hunter, a tracker, has extreme physical strength, and uses weapons like it's a part of his body. While fans noticed that Taylor-Johnson's Kraven got most of these traits right, his accent was a huge blunder.

This is how fans on Twitter reacted to the actor's accent in the Marvel film's trailer.

Edwin @NYedwin93 How do you not give kraven the hunter a Russian accent Sony!?? How do you not give kraven the hunter a Russian accent Sony!?? https://t.co/gLVHuIavNw

Tom @Cosbro_Kramer Well, Kraven The Hunter looks awful as expected. Taking the accent away is criminal. Well, Kraven The Hunter looks awful as expected. Taking the accent away is criminal.

Sammy3peat @sammythetre How are they making a #KravenTheHunter movie with having him have the Russian accent????? How are they making a #KravenTheHunter movie with having him have the Russian accent?????

AJ Lotson @MarvelKidAJ I’m so conflicted with Kraven the Hunter now. The poster is peak but that trailer doesn’t give Kraven vibes at all except for the shot where he’s wearing the vest. He’s not even trying to put on an accent. 🥲. I’m so conflicted with Kraven the Hunter now. The poster is peak but that trailer doesn’t give Kraven vibes at all except for the shot where he’s wearing the vest. He’s not even trying to put on an accent. 🥲.

I am not a fan of Kraven not having an accent, and I don't think I'm going to like what they're doing with the Rhino...



It seems like a very brutal movie... But I'm not feeling some of the creative choices they took... Now about that #KravenTheHunter trailer...I am not a fan of Kraven not having an accent, and I don't think I'm going to like what they're doing with the Rhino...It seems like a very brutal movie... But I'm not feeling some of the creative choices they took... Now about that #KravenTheHunter trailer... I am not a fan of Kraven not having an accent, and I don't think I'm going to like what they're doing with the Rhino... It seems like a very brutal movie... But I'm not feeling some of the creative choices they took...

ロロノア・ゾロ @MorFundz should’ve kept the eastern european accent though kraven the hunter trailer looks goodshould’ve kept the eastern european accent though kraven the hunter trailer looks good👀 should’ve kept the eastern european accent though

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Spider-Man fans hearing Aaron Taylor-Johnson doesn’t have a Russian accent for Kraven the Hunter



Spider-Man fans hearing Aaron Taylor-Johnson doesn’t have a Russian accent for Kraven the Hunterhttps://t.co/CNiUOtPEiw

Needless to say, fans on Twitter were bewildered that Aaron Taylor-Johnson did not possess a Russian accent.

The official synopsis of the film reads as follows:

"Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Apart from Johnson, the film also stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Russell Crowe as Kraven's father, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, and Alessandro Nivola as Rhino. Christopher Abbott is the film's main villain.

