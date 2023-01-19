How old was Aaron Taylor Johnson when he met his wife? Joey King memes take over internet amid latest claim

Aaron Taylor Johnson has left Twitter abuzz after claims of him cheating on his wife, Sam Taylor Johnson, came to light. One might expect the former to get dissed for his alleged affair. However, netizens seemed to be pleased with the speculation. After the aforementioned gossip spread like wildfire across social media platforms, a flurry of memes erupted online.

On January 17, TikTok creator @thekylemarisa uploaded a video that included an anonymous blind item. The post detailed an alleged affair between Aaron Taylor Johnson and his Bullet Train co-star, Joey King. According to the blind item, the pair allegedly hooked up while promoting the film. The TikTok video also announced:

“Joey King Serves Up A Daring Look At Bullet Train’s Paris Photo Call”

It is important to note that no evidence of the same was uploaded by the TikTok user.

Despite Aaron Taylor Johnson and Joey King involving themselves in an extramarital relationship, netizens seemed to be incredibly pleased with the alleged union. Many were uncomfortable with Aaron and Sam Taylor Johnson’s relationship, considering the wide age gap. Sources claim that Aaron began dating Sam when he was 18 years old and she was 42 years old.

The Sunday Times UK also reported that Sam Taylor Johnson cast her now-husband in the 2008 film Nowhere Boy after a private audition at home. She reportedly claimed “in the end, I was like, “OK, he’ll have to come to my home.” Many could not help but notice the difference in power imbalance between the two.

Netizens react to the alleged affair between Aaron Taylor Johnson and Joey King

Internet users celebrated the alleged affair. Several netizens hoped that the alleged extramarital relationship was real and would end Aaron Taylor Johnson’s marriage to his wife, who he also shares two children with. A few hilarious reactions to the rumor read:

wnnabeflmgrl. @wnnab3s joey king walked in aaron taylor johnson’s hotel room with a GOAL in mind ok joey king walked in aaron taylor johnson’s hotel room with a GOAL in mind ok https://t.co/2gRLvFlijH

kie @criminalplaza the streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on grandma the streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on grandma https://t.co/HjtrxcxkAP

mason @kalluzeblover joey king after involving herself with aaron taylor johnson and freeing him joey king after involving herself with aaron taylor johnson and freeing him https://t.co/dnKTHIjkGu

mikock✨ @mikalahawkins streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on his wife ??? GOODBYE MEEMAW streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on his wife ??? GOODBYE MEEMAW https://t.co/nBoKzuEPQk

Some netizens compared the alleged cheating scandal to the controversial cheating scandal of The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer, who was accused of having a “consensual” workplace affair with one of his employees. A tweet read:

zelda @niallsburner i KNOW ned fulmer from the try guys is mad as hell scrolling through the aaron taylor johnson trend i KNOW ned fulmer from the try guys is mad as hell scrolling through the aaron taylor johnson trend https://t.co/3Ffz5nb0Dg

‎ ‎ ‏ ‏ ۟ @generictwhandIe Joey king telling aaron taylor johnson he needs to leave his “wife”

Joey king telling aaron taylor johnson he needs to leave his “wife” https://t.co/iGn9ZwKK0e

m @notauntblazer aaron taylor johnson possibly cheated on his nasty wife ?!?!? aaron taylor johnson possibly cheated on his nasty wife ?!?!? https://t.co/c5QC2VipEr

soap’s girl @lordsillygoose if those aaron taylor johnson cheating rumors turn out to be false and hes still fully committed to that woman… if those aaron taylor johnson cheating rumors turn out to be false and hes still fully committed to that woman… https://t.co/Z6d9oPAOB7

abbi @abbiwrestling me to joey king after she hooked up with aaron taylor johnson and possibly broke up his marriage with granny groomer

me to joey king after she hooked up with aaron taylor johnson and possibly broke up his marriage with granny groomerhttps://t.co/DFu498FXdP

f @surfingbf aaron taylor johnson if he actually cheated seeing how everyone supports him aaron taylor johnson if he actually cheated seeing how everyone supports him https://t.co/3gsEJwrV8I

Joey King has had her fair share of being subjected to relationship rumors and affairs. However, she has been publicly dating Steven Piet since 2019. The pair also became engaged in February 2022. She went on to attend the Bullet Train premiere and other red-carpet events alongside her fiancé. She seems to mostly keep her relationship under wraps.

Who is Aaron Taylor Johnson’s wife, Sam Taylor Johnson?

Sam Taylor Johnson is a director best known for her movies Love You More, Fifty Shades of Grey and A Million Little Pieces, among other hits.

Sam and Aaron got engaged in 2009 and went on to get married in 2012. They also have two girls, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, who were born in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

The two have acknowledged their 23 year age gap in the past. In an interview with The Telegraph, Aaron Taylor Johnson said:

“All that is my personal life, it’s sacred to me and it’s beautiful. But there is a lot of negativity around from other people. That’s their problem and their issues and however they perceive life. I live my life to its fullest and I operate from my instincts and from my heart, and I try to be as open as possible.”

Sam went on to add:

“I can’t dwell on what other people think or say. With Aaron it just literally felt like we were so connected, straight away. I didn’t know what it was then- we were connected when we were working and it was professional, and that connection grew more powerful as time went on and never diminished.”

The couple have been subjected to divorce rumors as well. However, despite the gossip, it seems like the duo are going steady.

