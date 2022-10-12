"I was so shook": Ned Fulmer scandal explained as TikToker claims she caught ex-Try Guy cheating in May and alerted wife, Ariel

While it has been over two weeks since the Ned Fulmer cheating fiasco blew up, things do not seem to be settling down anytime soon. The alleged affair was busted after someone caught Ned making out with Alexandria in a club.

However, it seems like a lot of people have already seen Ned Fulmer and Alexandria together in public, in quite awkward circumstances before the scandal came to light.

Recently, a TikToker named Brie claimed that she saw the former Try Guys member being unfaithful to his wife, Ariel, months ago. She even created a TikTok video on the same, where she first showed Ned sitting close to a girl. Later, Brie also added a screenshot of how she had sent the video to Ariel back in May to warn her.

TikToker created a video about Ned Fulmer hanging out with another girl in May this year. (Image via TikTok/brieeezybaby)

In the video, the two can be seen laughing and chatting in the restaurant. In the screenshot added by the TikToker, she warned Ariel by saying:

“Hi, I'm not sure of the ins and outs of your marriage and I am not trying to start anything. However, I would want to know if this was my husband. Either your husband has a doppelganger in LA who was at Castaway restaurant in Burbank on Friday at 5 pm or it was your husband. I saw him there with a younger girl with dark, long hair. They were kissing and I have some videos and photos of them. Again, I'm not trying to cause anything I just wanted to bring clarity to you.”

Later, in a follow-up video, Brie also explained how she at first thought that Ned might just be hanging out with a gal pal, but soon they started kissing, and that’s when Brie said:

“I was so shook.”

Was the woman in the TikTok Alexandria? Ned Fulmer cheating scandal timeline explored

TikToker Brie claimed to have informed Ariel about her husband hanging around with other girls in May 2022. She also captioned the video, saying:

“When you knew Ned was cheating in May. Tried to warn the wifey.”

Soon after the video was uploaded on TikTok, many started wondering if the girl with Ned in the video was Alexandria. However, nothing can be confirmed looking at the video, as her face cannot be seen. However, the unidentified companion had long, brunette hair similar to Herring’s.

Meanwhile, talking about the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal, while Fulmer has now been fired from the group, The Try Guys have also provided a detailed timeline of what happened when. In the video, they informed:

"On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior. We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports."

The cheating scandal was exposed soon after a post on Reddit, allegedly from Alexandria's partner Will Thayer, spoke about how someone saw Alexandria and Ned Fulmer in a club together. Later, Ned Fulmer confirmed the news by sharing a post on his Instagram.

Ariel also came out and thanked the fans for all their support, and requested some privacy on the matter.

However, as of now, neither Ariel nor Ned Fulmer have spoken publicly on the matter.

