''I feel like a kid in a toy shop'': Marlowe star Liam Neeson opens up on doing action scenes in new movie

Actor Liam Neeson recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his new movie, Marlowe, and his role in it. When Fallon asked him if he likes doing action scenes, Neeson said,

''I love it. I feel like - seriously, like a kid in a toy shop. Hanging out with these stunt guys, who are there to make me look good.''

In Marlowe, Liam Neeson portrays the character of a private detective named Philip Marlowe. The movie was released in theaters on February 15, 2023, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics.

Liam Neeson talks about Marlowe, doing action scenes, and more details

On a lighthearted note, Jimmy Fallon asked Liam Neeson what he learned from his action movies, to which Neeson said he could teach him how to throw a fake punch. The two then staged an act wherein Neeson enacted a scene in which he punched Fallon.

During the interview, Liam Neeson also spoke about a scene from Marlowe wherein he improvised a line. He mentioned,

''Yeah, we did the little scene. And I have to pick up my hat, and there's quite a distance to the door. And I thought, 'That's too long a pause. I have to say something. So I thought, 'I'll shake my hand and say, 'I'm getting too old for this.' And the director, Neil (Jordan), said, 'Oh, keep that in. I like that.''

Neeson's portrayal of protagonist Philip Marlowe has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Apart from Marlowe, Neeson has been a part of several critically acclaimed and popular films and shows over the years, including the iconic Taken movie series, Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, Gangs of New York, and many more.

In brief, about Marlowe cast, plot, and more details

Marlowe, set in the 1930s, tells the story of a mysterious private investigator who sets out to track down the former lover of an heiress. Here's a short description of the new period drama thriller, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''MARLOWE, a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930’s Bay City, centers around a brooding, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange).''

The description further reads:

''The disappearance is the first twist in a series of bewildering events, and soon Marlowe is embroiled in a deadly investigation and web of lies that he’s determined to bring to light.''

The movie stars Liam Neeson in the lead role, and he looks quite impressive in the trailer, perfectly embodying his character's core traits quite brilliantly. Starring alongside Neeson in various significant supporting roles are actors like Diane Kruger as Clare Cavendish, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Cedric, Jessica Lange as Dorothy Cavendish, and Alan Cumming as Lou Hendricks, among many more.

Director Neil Jordan's notable credits include films like The Brave One, The Good Thief, and The End of the Affair, to name a few. His TV credits include Riviera and The Borgias.

Marlowe is currently playing in theaters.

