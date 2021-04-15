“I didn't get a Donald Trump pardon”: Mystikal breaks his silence on dropped rape charge months later 

50-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known by his stage name "Mystikal," has broken his silence regarding the four-year ordeal he had when rape and kidnapping accusations were leveled against him.

This marked the rapper's second run-in with the law after being convicted of sexual assault in 2004. However, after multiple years under trial, his charges were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

After a prolonged silence regarding the ordeal, Mystikal has finally spoken up about what he faced.

Mystikal calls four-year rape trial a "bad dream," reflects on his past

Brought up on rape and kidnapping charges in 2017, Mystikal was indicted to appear in front of a grand jury to plead his case. After four years of back and forth, his case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

(The long ordeal) "was like a reoccurring bad dream. I didn’t know how it was going to work out.... When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper! A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.

Proclaiming his innocence in the case, he claimed that he didn't receive a "Donald Trump pardon," while the prosecution argued that "innocence" is a bit of a stretch in the rapper's case.

The rapper has since stated that he's turned to God in recent years with the following statement:

"It felt like God was winking his eye at me. That’s what strengthens my spirituality right now, things like that."

Mystikal's acquittal may seem him make a return to the mainstream music scene.

