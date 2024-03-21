I-LAND 2: Contestants, ages, premiere date, where to stream & all we know so far about Mnet’s upcoming girl group reality survival show

On Thursday, March 21, Mnet dropped the unit performance videos featuring the I-LAND 2 contestants ahead of the show's official premiere. Four dance performance videos were released, showcasing not just the contestants but also their talent when it comes to executing choreographies.

Following the reveal of the twenty-four contestants who'll be participating in Mnet's upcoming girl group reality show, fans have been thrilled and excited for the show's premiere.

The show, which previously produced BELIFT LAB's popular K-pop boy group ENYPEN, is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2024. The 24 contestants were chosen through various rounds of auditions which kickstarted in September 2021.

Females who were born between January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2009, were made eligible to apply for the show through BELIFT LAB's official website, without any restrictions on their nationality.

Given that several talented females across countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, etc., participated in the auditions, the show surely holds a diverse set of contestants.

Auditions for I-LAND 2 received around 2000 applicants

I-LAND 2 is an upcoming reality survival show created by Mnet to form a new girl group, similar to what they achieved with ENHYPEN through I-LAND.

The auditions invited females from all around the world and it was revealed that the agency received around 2000 applicants.

There were a total of seven auditions held around several locations including Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, and the United States.

Following a series of additions and filtration, the contestants were boiled down to 24 members. While the show was originally expected to premiere in the first half of 2022, its release was postponed due to the producers wanting to roll out a better-organized version of the reality survival show.

Here are all the 24 contestants of I-LAND:

Bang Jaemin - Korean, 18, Former R U Next? contestant

Choi Jung-eun - Korean

Choi Soul - Korena

Fuko - Japanese, 19, Former Girls Planet 999 contestant

Jeong Sae-bi - Loream

Kang Ji-won - Korean

Kim Chae-eun - Korean, 16

Kim Eun-chae - Korean

Kim Gyu-ri - Korean

Kim Min-sol - Korean, 16, Former My Teengae Girl contestant

Kim Su-jung - Korean, 17, Former Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 contestant

Koko

Lingling

Nam Yu-ju - Korean, 16, Former pre-debut member of EVERMORE MUSE, Former CAP-TEEN and Stars Awakening contestant

Nana - Japanese, 18, Former Produce 101 Japan The Girls contestant

Mai - Japanese

Oh Yuna - Korean

Park Ye-eun - Korean

Ryu Sa-rang - Korean

Son Ju-won - Korean

Um Ji-won - Korean, 14

Yoon Ji-yoon

Yui

Yuiko

In November, during the first day of the 2023 MAMA Awards, Mnet announced that they'll be rolling out I-LAND 2 in April 2024. The final lineup will be making their debut under WAKEONE Entertainment, the same agency that houses Mnet's preciously produced boy group, ZEROBASONE.

The show is also announced to have been produced in collaboration with the music producer, Teddy, and YG Entertainment's subsidiary, BLACK LABEL.

The main producer of the show stands as BIGBANG's Taeyang, who's housed under THE BLACK LABEL. Other producers of the show include VVN and 24.

The performance directors of I-LAND 2 stand as Monika, the dance crew member of PROWDMON who appeared as a judge in Street Woman Fighter 2, and Lee Jung, a South Korean choreographer and dancer under NWX.

Additionally, the show's storyteller or narrator is the rising K-drama actor, Song Kang, who has starred in several eye-catching K-dramas such as Nevertheless, My Demon, Love Alarm, Sweet Home, etc. Viewers can get a hold of the show through Mnet's official streaming site or their official website.