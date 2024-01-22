MNET’s Build Up: Contestants list, ages, release schedule, & all we know so far

MNET's Build Up is the highly anticipated upcoming vocal survival program that has introduced 40 participants. These contestants will battle for a seat in the future four-member group, which will be formed at the end of the survival show. The quartet will consist of members who are expected to dominate the industry with their impeccable vocal skills.

MNET's Build Up will include renowned personalities from South Korea, such as Baekho, Lee Seok-hoon from SG Wannabe, Wendy from Red Velvet, Kim Jae-hwan, MAMAMOO's Solar, and Seo Eun-kwang from BTOB. They will serve as judges, closely monitoring the participants' performances.

Everything to know about MNET's Build Up groups

MNET's Build Up will be hosted by the South Korean actress Lee Da-hee, known for her recent appearance in the fantasy drama Island. Build Up has been produced by CJ ENM and Orca Music and is slated to air on cable networks, including tvN and Mnet, on January 26, 2024.

1) Kim Seo-hyung

Musical actor Kim Seo-hyung

2) Wumuti, 24

Wumuti

3) UP10TION's Lee Hwan-hee, 25

UP10TION's Lee Hwan-hee

4) Taewoo, 26

Taewoo

5) Lee Kwang-suk

Lee Kwang-suk

6) AB6IX's Jeon Woong, 26

AB6IX's Jeon Woong

7) UP10TION’s Sunyoul, 27

UP10TION's Sunyoul

8) Hong Sung-won

Hong Sung-won

9) Kang Ha-yoon, 20

Kang Ha-yoon

10) Neon

Neon

11) Kwon Eui-bin, 25

Kwon Eui-bin

12) ONE PACT’s Jay Chang, 22

ONE PACT's Jay Chang

13) NewKidd’s Lee Min-wook, 23

NewKidd's Lee Min-wook

14) WEi’s Kang Seok-hwa, 23

WEi's Kang Seok-hwa

15) Ma Jae-kyung, 27

Ma Jae-kyung

16) Jung Soo-min

Jung Soo-min

17) A.C.E’s Lee Dong-hun, 30

A.C.E's Lee Dong-hun

18) JUST B’s Bain, 22

JUST B's Bain

19) Kim Sung-jung

Kim Sung-jung

20) Park Joo-hee

Park Joo-hee

21) Lim Sang-hyun, 27

Lim Sang-hyun

22) Kim Min-seo

Kim Min-seo

23) Park Jae-up, 30

Park Jae-up

24) Choi Ha-ram

Choi Ha-ram

25) Lim Joon-hyeok, 30

Lim Joon-hyeok

26) FAVE1’s Hyukjin, 30

FAVE1's Hyukjin

27) Jo Hwan-ji, 24

Jo Hwan-ji

28) Yoon In-hwan

Yoon In-hwan

29) CIX’s Seunghoon, 24

CIX's Seunghoon

30) M.O.N.T’s Bitsaeon, 28

M.O.N.T's Bitsaeon

31) VANNER’s Taehwan, 30

VANNER's Taehwan

32) Hong Seong-joon, 24

Hong Seong-joon

33) Jang In-tae

Jang In-tae

34) Jang Yoon-seo

Jang Yoon-seo

35) PENTAGON's Yeo One, 27

PENTAGON's Yeo One

36) JUST B’s Lee Geon Woo, 22

JUST B's Lee Geon Woo

37) Choi Su-hwan, 22

Choi Su-hwan

38) Jeong Inseong, 29

Jeong Inseong

39) Ji Yeon-woo

Ji Yeon-woo

40) Hwang In-hyuk

Hwang In-hyuk

K-pop fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Build Up on January 26, 2024.