MNET’s Build Up: Contestants list, ages, release schedule, & all we know so far

MNET's Build Up is the highly anticipated upcoming vocal survival program that has introduced 40 participants. These contestants will battle for a seat in the future four-member group, which will be formed at the end of the survival show. The quartet will consist of members who are expected to dominate the industry with their impeccable vocal skills.
MNET's Build Up will include renowned personalities from South Korea, such as Baekho, Lee Seok-hoon from SG Wannabe, Wendy from Red Velvet, Kim Jae-hwan, MAMAMOO's Solar, and Seo Eun-kwang from BTOB. They will serve as judges, closely monitoring the participants' performances.
Everything to know about MNET's Build Up groups
MNET's Build Up will be hosted by the South Korean actress Lee Da-hee, known for her recent appearance in the fantasy drama Island. Build Up has been produced by CJ ENM and Orca Music and is slated to air on cable networks, including tvN and Mnet, on January 26, 2024.
1) Kim Seo-hyung
2) Wumuti, 24
3) UP10TION's Lee Hwan-hee, 25
4) Taewoo, 26
5) Lee Kwang-suk
6) AB6IX's Jeon Woong, 26
7) UP10TION’s Sunyoul, 27
8) Hong Sung-won
9) Kang Ha-yoon, 20
10) Neon
11) Kwon Eui-bin, 25
12) ONE PACT’s Jay Chang, 22
13) NewKidd’s Lee Min-wook, 23
14) WEi’s Kang Seok-hwa, 23
15) Ma Jae-kyung, 27
16) Jung Soo-min
17) A.C.E’s Lee Dong-hun, 30
18) JUST B’s Bain, 22
19) Kim Sung-jung
20) Park Joo-hee
21) Lim Sang-hyun, 27
22) Kim Min-seo
23) Park Jae-up, 30
24) Choi Ha-ram
25) Lim Joon-hyeok, 30
26) FAVE1’s Hyukjin, 30
27) Jo Hwan-ji, 24
28) Yoon In-hwan
29) CIX’s Seunghoon, 24
30) M.O.N.T’s Bitsaeon, 28
31) VANNER’s Taehwan, 30
32) Hong Seong-joon, 24
33) Jang In-tae
34) Jang Yoon-seo
35) PENTAGON's Yeo One, 27
36) JUST B’s Lee Geon Woo, 22
37) Choi Su-hwan, 22
38) Jeong Inseong, 29
39) Ji Yeon-woo
40) Hwang In-hyuk
K-pop fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Build Up on January 26, 2024.